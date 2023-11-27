MAMA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Australia, and More

MAMA Awards 2023 will take place at the Tokyo Dome as a two-day event in November. It will kickstart on Tuesday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and wrap up on Wednesday (November 29). The concept for this year's ceremony is ONE I BORN, which means I, with infinite potential meet MAMA with positive energy, and they are born again as ONE.
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms.
Here is how to watch the MAMA Awards 2023 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.
Date, Time, and Venue
Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:
- Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia
- Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia and meWATCH
- Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and au Smart Pass (auスマートパス)
- Korea - 6 pm TVING and tvN SHOW
- Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia and Tonton (Excluding the red carpet)
- Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia
- Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia
- Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia, friDay Video, and FET Mobile Circle
- Thailand - 4 pm on tvN Asia
- Vietnam - 4 pm on FPT PLAY
- Australia - 7.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- India - 2.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Europe - 10 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- UK - 9 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
Ahead of the much-awaited award ceremony, here is everything about it, such as the host, lineup, and nomination list.
Performers
The first lineup of performers for the annual award ceremony includes ATEEZ, INI, JO1, NiziU, RIIZE, TVXQ, xikers, and ZEROBASEONE. INI, JO1, TVXQ, and Xikers will perform on the first day of the event, while ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE will take the stage the next day.
The second lineup includes &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, STREET WOMAN FIGHTER 2, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. They will perform on the first day of the event. BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, and Seventeen will perform on the second of the star-studded annual award ceremony. Meanwhile, Yoshiki, Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TREASURE, and Monika are part of the third lineup.
Presenters
The star-studded lineup of presenters for this year includes Actors Go Min Si, Kim So Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Gyu Young, Park Eun Bin, Byun Woo Seok, Aoki Munetaka, Ahn Jae Hong, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Joon Hyuk, Lee Junho, Lee Je Hoon, Jung Kyung Ho, Joo Hyun Young, Cha Seung Won, Girls' Generation member Sooyoung, and Hwang Minhyun.
The other presenters are former skeleton Olympian Yun Sung Bin, UFC fighter Korean Zombie Jung Chan Sung, and YouTuber RalRal.
Hosts
Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi will return as hosts this year. Jeon Somi will take the stage on the first day. Park Bo Gum will greet the attendees on the second day.
"I think those two, who participated in the first year of the rebranding of MAMA Awards, are truly the right fit as icons who convey the value and message of the awards ceremony. As we have foreshadowed an interactive stage where people can empathize and come together through K-pop this year, we plan to introduce some new technologies to communicate with the global audience in a new way and present a variety of entertainment," Shim Joon Beom, the head of CJ ENM's music content division, shared
How to Buy Tickets for MAMA Awards 2023?
The tickets for the annual award ceremony are available on the official website. Award attendees can purchase the tickets for a day at 22,000 Yen (approximately 146.72 USD). Tickets for both days are available at 40,000 Yen (around 266.77 USD).
MAMA Awards 2023 Nominees:
Best New Male Artist
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
- ADYA
- EL7Z UP
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- tripleS
Best Male Group
- EXO
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TREASURE
- TXT
Best Female Group
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- TWICE
Best Male Artist
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- Lim Young Woong
- Parc Jae Jung
- Taeyang
- V
Best Female Artist
- Choi Ye Na
- Hwasa
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jisoo
- Lee Chae Yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai for Rover
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong for SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Hwasa for I Love My Body
- Jeon Somi for Fast Forward
- Jihyo for Killin' Me Good
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- Stray Kids for S-Class
- TXT for Sugar Rush Ride
- ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa for Spicy
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans for Ditto
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- DAWN for Dear My Light
- Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession
- Lim Young Woong for London Boy
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- V for Love Me Again
Best Vocal Performance Group
- AKMU for Love Lee
- BTOB for Wind And Wish
- BTS for Take Two
- M.C the MAX for Eternity
- MeloMance for A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Zior Park for CHRISTIAN
Best Collaboration
- Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations
- BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Best OST
- BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)
- TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
Best Music Video
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- Stray Kids for S-Class
Song of the Year
- aespa for Spicy
- Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- AKMU for Love Lee
- Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations
- ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- BTOB for Wind And Wish
- BTS for Take Two
- BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- DAWN for Dear My Light
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- Hwasa for I Love My Body
- IVE for I AM
- J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Jeon Somi for Fast Forward
- Jihyo for Killin' Me Good
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai for Rover
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK
- Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Lim Young Woong for London Boy
- M.C the MAX for Eternity
- MeloMance for A Shining Day
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
- Stray Kids for S-Class
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong for SHALALA
- TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
- TXT for Sugar Rush Ride
- V for Love Me Again
- ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom
- Zior Park for CHRISTIAN
Artist of the Year
- ADYA
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Choi Ye Na
- EL7Z UP
- EVNNE
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- Hwasa
- IVE
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lim Young Woong
- LIMELIGHT
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- Parc Jae Jung
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyang
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Worldwide Fans' Choice
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- BTS
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- ENHYPEN
- EVNNE
- EXO
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- H1-KEY
- Highlight
- ITZY
- IVE
- Jisoo
- Jeon Somi
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young Woong
- MONSTA X
- n.SSign
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- P1Harmony
- Parc Jae Jung
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Taeyang
- TEMPEST
- THE BOYZ
- TXT
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Xdinary Heroes
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zior Park