MAMA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Australia, and More

MAMA Awards 2023 will take place at the Tokyo Dome as a two-day event in November. It will kickstart on Tuesday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and wrap up on Wednesday (November 29). The concept for this year's ceremony is ONE I BORN, which means I, with infinite potential meet MAMA with positive energy, and they are born again as ONE.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms.

Here is how to watch the MAMA Awards 2023 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Date, Time, and Venue

The annual award ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4 pm KST and the main event at 6 pm KST. The concept for this year's ceremony is ONE I BORN, which means I, with infinite potential meet MAMA with positive energy, and they are born again as ONE.

Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:

Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia

Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia

Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia and meWATCH

Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia

Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and au Smart Pass (auスマートパス)

Korea - 6 pm TVING and tvN SHOW

Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia and Tonton (Excluding the red carpet)

Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia

Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia

Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia, friDay Video, and FET Mobile Circle

Thailand - 4 pm on tvN Asia

Vietnam - 4 pm on FPT PLAY

Australia - 7.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

India - 2.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Europe - 10 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

UK - 9 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Ahead of the much-awaited award ceremony, here is everything about it, such as the host, lineup, and nomination list.

Performers

The first lineup of performers for the annual award ceremony includes ATEEZ, INI, JO1, NiziU, RIIZE, TVXQ, xikers, and ZEROBASEONE. INI, JO1, TVXQ, and Xikers will perform on the first day of the event, while ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE will take the stage the next day.

The second lineup includes &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, STREET WOMAN FIGHTER 2, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. They will perform on the first day of the event. BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, and Seventeen will perform on the second of the star-studded annual award ceremony. Meanwhile, Yoshiki, Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TREASURE, and Monika are part of the third lineup.

Presenters

The star-studded lineup of presenters for this year includes Actors Go Min Si, Kim So Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Gyu Young, Park Eun Bin, Byun Woo Seok, Aoki Munetaka, Ahn Jae Hong, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Joon Hyuk, Lee Junho, Lee Je Hoon, Jung Kyung Ho, Joo Hyun Young, Cha Seung Won, Girls' Generation member Sooyoung, and Hwang Minhyun.

The other presenters are former skeleton Olympian Yun Sung Bin, UFC fighter Korean Zombie Jung Chan Sung, and YouTuber RalRal.

Hosts

Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi will return as hosts this year. Jeon Somi will take the stage on the first day. Park Bo Gum will greet the attendees on the second day.

"I think those two, who participated in the first year of the rebranding of MAMA Awards, are truly the right fit as icons who convey the value and message of the awards ceremony. As we have foreshadowed an interactive stage where people can empathize and come together through K-pop this year, we plan to introduce some new technologies to communicate with the global audience in a new way and present a variety of entertainment," Shim Joon Beom, the head of CJ ENM's music content division, shared

How to Buy Tickets for MAMA Awards 2023?

The tickets for the annual award ceremony are available on the official website. Award attendees can purchase the tickets for a day at 22,000 Yen (approximately 146.72 USD). Tickets for both days are available at 40,000 Yen (around 266.77 USD).

MAMA Awards 2023 Nominees:

Best New Male Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Male Group

EXO

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young Woong

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyang

V

Best Female Artist

Choi Ye Na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae Yeon

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai for Rover

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong for SHALALA

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa for I Love My Body

Jeon Somi for Fast Forward

Jihyo for Killin' Me Good

Jisoo for FLOWER

Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM for Candy

SEVENTEEN for Super

Stray Kids for S-Class

TXT for Sugar Rush Ride

ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Spicy

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans for Ditto

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Best Vocal Performance Solo

DAWN for Dear My Light

Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

V for Love Me Again

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU for Love Lee

BTOB for Wind And Wish

BTS for Take Two

M.C the MAX for Eternity

MeloMance for A Shining Day

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)

ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)

J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)

Zior Park for CHRISTIAN

Best Collaboration

Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations

BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Best OST

BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)

BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)

TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

Best Music Video

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

Jisoo for FLOWER

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

SEVENTEEN for Super

Stray Kids for S-Class

Song of the Year

aespa for Spicy

Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)

AKMU for Love Lee

Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations

ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)

BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)

BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

BTOB for Wind And Wish

BTS for Take Two

BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

DAWN for Dear My Light

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

Hwasa for I Love My Body

IVE for I AM

J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)

Jeon Somi for Fast Forward

Jihyo for Killin' Me Good

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for FLOWER

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai for Rover

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK

Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

M.C the MAX for Eternity

MeloMance for A Shining Day

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)

SEVENTEEN for Super

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Stray Kids for S-Class

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong for SHALALA

TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

TXT for Sugar Rush Ride

V for Love Me Again

ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom

Zior Park for CHRISTIAN

Artist of the Year

ADYA

aespa

BOYNEXTDOOR

Choi Ye Na

EL7Z UP

EVNNE

EXO

(G)I-DLE

Hwasa

IVE

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jimin

Jisoo

Jungkook

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lim Young Woong

LIMELIGHT

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

Parc Jae Jung

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyang

TREASURE

tripleS

TWICE

TXT

V

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Worldwide Fans' Choice