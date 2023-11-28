MAMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: Hwang Min Hyun, Kim So Hyun, Jeon Somi, and More

MAMA Awards 2023 red carpet looks featured the best concepts for all occasions. From sophisticated winter wear and sexy formal outfits to glamourous dresses, the presenters, performers, and hosts showcased their best looks at the event. Japanese musician Yoshiki walked the red carpet in a cool white and black outfit with glittery accessories.

Host Jeon Somi showcased an all-black outfit, which captured the attention of the viewers' princess charm. The leaders of Street Women Fighters 2 turned heads with their bold and beautiful looks. Meanwhile, Treasure members showcased their boldness in perfect formals.

Japanese actor Aoki Munetaka preferred an all-black outfit for his red carpet-looks. Actor Ahn Jae Hong and INI members also chose black ensembles to walk the red carpet. Kep1er members walked the red carpet in all-white dresses during the annual award ceremony.

From Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun to Jeon So Mi, here are the best red carpet looks from MAMA Awards 2023.