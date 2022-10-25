MAMA Awards 2022 Nomination List, How to Vote, and More

It is the time of the year for K-pop fans to vote for their favorite artists and bands to help them win one of the most prestigious awards in the Korean entertainment industry. The nomination list for MAMA Awards 2022 is officially out, and the voting lines are open now.

The annual award ceremony, also known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, is only a month away from its live broadcast. The star-studded event will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, as a two-day live show in November. The music released between November 1, 2021, and October 1, 2022, is eligible for participation this year.

How to Vote?

The voting lines are open till November 4 at 11.59 pm KST. K-pop fans can vote for their favorite artists and bands online here. The criteria for selecting the final winners are as follows:

Artist of the Year and other Artist Category Awards will consider 40 percent judge panel evaluation, 30 percent song downloads or streaming (20 percent Korea and 10 percent global), and 30 percent physical album sales.

Song of the Year and Genre Category Award winners will be chosen based on 40 percent judge panel evaluation and 60 percent song downloads or streaming (40 percent Korea and 20 percent global).

Album of the Year winners will consider based on 40 percent judge panel evaluation and 60 percent physical album sales.

Worldwide Icon of the Year will consider based on 50 percent Mnet Plus votes, 30 percent Spotify votes, 10 percent Twitter votes, and 10 percent music video scores (10 percent extra) live broadcast Twitter votes.

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 winners will be selected based on 50 percent Mnet Plus votes, 30 percent Spotify votes, 10 percent Twitter votes, and 10 percent music video scores.

MAMA Awards 2022 Nomination List:

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)

Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU for Drama

Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession

Lee Mujin for When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues Our Life

Taeyeon for INVU

Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG for Still Life

BTS for Yet To Come

Davichi for Fanfare

ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love

WINNER for I LOVE U

Best Band Performance

JANNABI for GRIPPIN'THEGREEN

Jaurim for STAY WITH ME

LUCY for PLAY

The Black Skirts for My Little Lambs

Xdinary Heroes for Happy Death Day

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi for ZOOM

Nayeon for POP!

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi for Heart Burn

Yena for SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

SEVENTEEN for HOT

Stray Kids for MANIAC

TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad

TREASURE for JIKJIN

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

IVE for LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

NewJeans for Attention

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Best OST

10CM for Drawer from Our Beloved Summer

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon for With You from Our Blues

MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal

V for Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer

Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty for Just 10 centimeters

Crush for Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa for Somebody!

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi for Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE'O for Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

J-Hope for MORE

Jay Park for GANADARA (feat. IU)

Zico for Freak

Song of the Year

10CM for Drawer

10CM, BIG Naughty for Just 10 centimeters

BE'O for Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIGBANG for Still Life

BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

BTS for Yet To Come

Crush for Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Davichi for Fanfare

ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

IU for Drama

IVE for LOVE DIVE

JANNABI for GRIPPIN'THEGREEN

Jaurim for STAY WITH ME

Jay Park for GANADARA (feat. IU)

Jessi for ZOOM

J-Hope for MORE

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon for With You

Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

Lee Mujin for When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues Our Life

Loco, Hwasa for Somebody!

LUCY for PLAY

MeloMance for Love, Maybe

Nayeon for POP!

NCT 127 for 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

NewJeans for Attention

PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

SEVENTEEN for HOT

Stray Kids for MANIAC

Sunmi for Heart Burn

Taeyeon for INVU

The Black Skirts for My Little Lambs

TREASURE for JIKJIN

TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad

V for Christmas Tree

WINNER for I LOVE U

Wonstein for Your Existence

Woo Won Jae, meenoi for Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Xdinary Heroes for Happy Death Day

Yena for SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Zico for Freak

Artist of the Year

aespa

ATBO

BLACKPINK

BTS

ENHYPEN

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IU

IVE

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

Miyeon

Nayeon

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

PSY

Red Velvet

Seulgi

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TEMPEST

TNX

TWICE

TXT

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

YOUNITE

Zico

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10