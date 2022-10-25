MAMA Awards 2022 Nomination List, How to Vote, and More

It is the time of the year for K-pop fans to vote for their favorite artists and bands to help them win one of the most prestigious awards in the Korean entertainment industry. The nomination list for MAMA Awards 2022 is officially out, and the voting lines are open now.
The annual award ceremony, also known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, is only a month away from its live broadcast. The star-studded event will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, as a two-day live show in November. The music released between November 1, 2021, and October 1, 2022, is eligible for participation this year.
How to Vote?
The voting lines are open till November 4 at 11.59 pm KST. K-pop fans can vote for their favorite artists and bands online here. The criteria for selecting the final winners are as follows:
- Artist of the Year and other Artist Category Awards will consider 40 percent judge panel evaluation, 30 percent song downloads or streaming (20 percent Korea and 10 percent global), and 30 percent physical album sales.
- Song of the Year and Genre Category Award winners will be chosen based on 40 percent judge panel evaluation and 60 percent song downloads or streaming (40 percent Korea and 20 percent global).
- Album of the Year winners will consider based on 40 percent judge panel evaluation and 60 percent physical album sales.
- Worldwide Icon of the Year will consider based on 50 percent Mnet Plus votes, 30 percent Spotify votes, 10 percent Twitter votes, and 10 percent music video scores (10 percent extra) live broadcast Twitter votes.
- Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 winners will be selected based on 50 percent Mnet Plus votes, 30 percent Spotify votes, 10 percent Twitter votes, and 10 percent music video scores.
MAMA Awards 2022 Nomination List:
Best New Female Artist
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Yena (Choi Ye Na)
Best New Male Artist
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Artist
- IU
- Miyeon
- Nayeon
- Seulgi
- Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
- J-Hope
- Kang Daniel
- Lim Young Woong
- PSY
- Zico
Best Female Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- ITZY
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Male Group
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- IU for Drama
- Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession
- Lee Mujin for When it snows (feat. Heize)
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues Our Life
- Taeyeon for INVU
Best Vocal Performance Group
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BTS for Yet To Come
- Davichi for Fanfare
- ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love
- WINNER for I LOVE U
Best Band Performance
- JANNABI for GRIPPIN'THEGREEN
- Jaurim for STAY WITH ME
- LUCY for PLAY
- The Black Skirts for My Little Lambs
- Xdinary Heroes for Happy Death Day
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Jessi for ZOOM
- Nayeon for POP!
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Sunmi for Heart Burn
- Yena for SMILEY (feat. BIBI)
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- NCT 127 for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- SEVENTEEN for HOT
- Stray Kids for MANIAC
- TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad
- TREASURE for JIKJIN
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- NewJeans for Attention
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
Best OST
- 10CM for Drawer from Our Beloved Summer
- Jimin, Ha Sung Woon for With You from Our Blues
- MeloMance for Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal
- V for Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer
- Wonstein for Your Existence from Twenty Five, Twenty One
Best Collaboration
- 10CM, BIG Naughty for Just 10 centimeters
- Crush for Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)
- Loco, Hwasa for Somebody!
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Woo Won Jae, meenoi for Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- BE'O for Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)
- J-Hope for MORE
- Jay Park for GANADARA (feat. IU)
- Zico for Freak
Song of the Year
- 10CM for Drawer
- 10CM, BIG Naughty for Just 10 centimeters
- BE'O for Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- BIG Naughty for Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- BTS for Yet To Come
- Crush for Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)
- Davichi for Fanfare
- ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- IU for Drama
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- JANNABI for GRIPPIN'THEGREEN
- Jaurim for STAY WITH ME
- Jay Park for GANADARA (feat. IU)
- Jessi for ZOOM
- J-Hope for MORE
- Jimin, Ha Sung Woon for With You
- Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- Lee Mujin for When it snows (feat. Heize)
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues Our Life
- Loco, Hwasa for Somebody!
- LUCY for PLAY
- MeloMance for Love, Maybe
- Nayeon for POP!
- NCT 127 for 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- NewJeans for Attention
- PSY for That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- SEVENTEEN for HOT
- Stray Kids for MANIAC
- Sunmi for Heart Burn
- Taeyeon for INVU
- The Black Skirts for My Little Lambs
- TREASURE for JIKJIN
- TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad
- V for Christmas Tree
- WINNER for I LOVE U
- Wonstein for Your Existence
- Woo Won Jae, meenoi for Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)
- Xdinary Heroes for Happy Death Day
- Yena for SMILEY (feat. BIBI)
- Zico for Freak
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ATBO
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- (G)I-DLE
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- J-Hope
- Kang Daniel
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- Miyeon
- Nayeon
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- Seulgi
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- TWICE
- TXT
- Xdinary Heroes
- Yena
- YOUNITE
- Zico
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10
- aespa
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- BIGBANG
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- Brave Girls
- BTOB
- BTS
- Chungha
- Crush
- Dreamcatcher
- ENHYPEN
- EVERGLOW
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- Girls' Generation
- GOT7
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- Jay Park
- Jessi
- Jo Yu Ri
- Kai
- Kang Daniel
- KARD
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- LOONA
- MAMAMOO
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- PENTAGON
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Sunmi
- THE BOYZ
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- WINNER
- Yena