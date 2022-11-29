MAMA Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MAMA Awards 2022 will take place at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan as a two-day event from November 29 to 30. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms.

Mnet Asian Music Awards, re-branded to MAMA Awards this year, will be broadcast live worldwide through major global digital channels, including YouTube. The star-studded event will return to its traditional form with performances from popular K-pop bands and artists, like J-hope, KARA, ITZY, Stray Kidz, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

The annual award ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4 pm KST and the main event at 6 pm KST. Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:

Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia

Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia

Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia and meWATCH

Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia

Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and au Smart Pass (auã‚¹ãƒžãƒ¼ãƒˆãƒ‘ã‚¹)

Korea - 6 pm TVING and tvN SHOW

Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia and Tonton (Excluding the red carpet)

Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia

Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia

Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia, friDay Video, and FET Mobile Circle

Thailand - 4 pm on tvN Asia

Vietnam - 4 pm on FPT PLAY

Australia - 7.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

India - 2.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Europe - 10 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

UK - 9 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Ahead of the much-awaited award ceremony that is returning in a new form, here is everything to know about it, such as the host, line-up, and nomination list.

Hosts and Line-up

Jeon Somi and Park Bo Gum will host the annual award ceremony this year. While Somi will take the stage on the first day of the event, Bo Gum will guide the viewers on the second day with a list of star-studded celebrities as presenters and Performers.

The winners of the MAMA Awards 2022 will be announced by globally popular artists from the Korean entertainment industry. Kim So Hyun, ZE: A member Im Siwan, Yeo Jin Goo, Moon Ga Young, Lee Jae Wook, Jung Woo Sung, Hwang Jung Min, former NU'EST and Wanna One member Hwang Minhyun, former Secret member Han Sun Hwa, former Wonder Girls member Ahn So Hee, Woo Do Hwan, Kang Han Na, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Dong Wook, Park Sung Hoon, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Nam Yoon Su are the celebrity presenters.

Star athletes Kim Yuna, Park Se Ri, and Kwak Yoon Gy, Street Woman Fighter members Gabee and Aiki, Kim Hae Joon and Lee Eun Ji of Comedy Big League, and Japanese actors Imada Mio and Sakaguchi Kentaro will also join the line-up.

MAMA Awards 2022 Performances

CJ ENM has announced a special stage performance by KARA, Stray Kids, ITZY, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) during the annual award ceremony. Stray Kids will transform the stage into a bizarre laboratory, and the performance is described as an experiment. KARA will perform a song from their new album Move Again and entertain their fans with performances from their popular songs, including STEP, Lupin, and Mister.

ITZY will perform a new song from their upcoming album CHESHIRE, which is scheduled to release on November 30. TXT members will become modern-day romeos during their stage performance. They will express the anger and loss they experienced after losing their first love.

BTS member J-Hope is gearing up for a solo stage performance, and (G)I-DLE will collaborate with rock band Jaurim. Stray Kids' 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han teamed up with the Squid Game music producer Jung Jae Il and Tiger JK for a stage performance. A stage collaboration is coming from the members of the fourth-generation girl groups -- IVE, Kep1er, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans.

Stray Kids, TXT, ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, TREASURE, Kep1er, JO1, DKZ, Hyolyn, Zico, Im Young Woong, FORESTELLA, (G)I-DLE, BIBI, NiziU, INI, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Street Man Fighter are performing at the annual award ceremony.