The countdown for the 22 edition of Mnet Asian Music Awards, popularly known as MAMA, has begun. The event will be held on 6 December in South Korea with the Theme – Gate to New Topia. For the first time since its launch, the event is being held with no live audience due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but it will be live-streamed online for the people across the globe.
The event was first held in Seoul in South Korea in 1999. Modelled after the MTV Video Music Awards, initially, it was held under the name of Mnet Music Video Festival. With the event gaining huge popularity across the Asian countries, it was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in 2009. The popularity of MAMA has increased year after year and today it has become a global event.
Star-Studded Presenter Lineup
There is a big list of stars who will be presenting the awards to the winners. The complete list is here:
Bae Jung Nam
Byun Woo Seok
Girls' Generation's Sooyoung
Gong Myung
Go Bo Gyeol
Hwang In Yeob
Im Soo Hyang
Im Soo Jung
Jeon Hye Jin
Jeon Mi Do
Joo Woo Jae
Jung Kyung Ho
Jung Moon Sung
Kang Han Na
Kim Ji Suk
Lee Da Hee
Lee Do Hyun
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Sang Yeob
Lee Sun Bin
Lee Yoo Bi
Park Gyu Young
Park Ha Sun
Park Seo Joon
Uhm Jung Hwa
Yoo Yeon Seok
Yang Kyung Won
Yoon Park
Performing Artist Lineup:
Here is the list of artists who will perform at the highly-awaited Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is here:
Ateez
BTS
Cravity
Enhypen
(G)I-DLE
GOT7
IZ*ONE
JO1
Mamamoo]
Monsta X
NCT
Oh My Girl
Seventeen
Stray Kids
Taemin]
The Boyz
Treasure
Twice
TXT
Timing of the Event:
The official ceremony will commence with the red carpet beginning at 2 pm (TH/ID Standard Time) or 3 pm (PH/SG/MY Standard Time).
Where to Watch the event Live Online?
Song Joong Ki-hosted event will be streamed live on Mwave.me and can be watched online on the official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. The K-Pop fans in Korea can also watch the award ceremony live on Mnet and Tving. Here is the list of channel/platforms airing and streaming MAMA 2020.
Philippines: tvN Asia, GigiaLife, gigafest.smart
Singapore: tvN Asia, mewatch.sg
Sri Lanka: tvN Asia
Taiwan: tvN Asia, friDay Video, friDay Music
Thailand: tvN Asia, JOOX.com
USA: mama.kconusa.com
Vietnam: FPT TV, Foxyv
