The countdown for the 22 edition of Mnet Asian Music Awards, popularly known as MAMA, has begun. The event will be held on 6 December in South Korea with the Theme – Gate to New Topia. For the first time since its launch, the event is being held with no live audience due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but it will be live-streamed online for the people across the globe.

The event was first held in Seoul in South Korea in 1999. Modelled after the MTV Video Music Awards, initially, it was held under the name of Mnet Music Video Festival. With the event gaining huge popularity across the Asian countries, it was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in 2009. The popularity of MAMA has increased year after year and today it has become a global event.

Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

There is a big list of stars who will be presenting the awards to the winners. The complete list is here:

Bae Jung Nam

Byun Woo Seok

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung

Gong Myung

Go Bo Gyeol

Hwang In Yeob

Im Soo Hyang

Im Soo Jung

Jeon Hye Jin

Jeon Mi Do

Joo Woo Jae

Jung Kyung Ho

Jung Moon Sung

Kang Han Na

Kim Ji Suk

Lee Da Hee

Lee Do Hyun

Lee Jung Jae

Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sun Bin

Lee Yoo Bi

Park Gyu Young

Park Ha Sun

Park Seo Joon

Uhm Jung Hwa

Yoo Yeon Seok

Yang Kyung Won

Yoon Park

Nominees and Voting Details

Performing Artist Lineup:

Here is the list of artists who will perform at the highly-awaited Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is here:

Ateez

BTS

Cravity

Enhypen

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

IZ*ONE

JO1

Mamamoo]

Monsta X

NCT

Oh My Girl

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taemin]

The Boyz

Treasure

Twice

TXT

Timing of the Event:

The official ceremony will commence with the red carpet beginning at 2 pm (TH/ID Standard Time) or 3 pm (PH/SG/MY Standard Time).

Where to Watch the event Live Online?

Song Joong Ki-hosted event will be streamed live on Mwave.me and can be watched online on the official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. The K-Pop fans in Korea can also watch the award ceremony live on Mnet and Tving. Here is the list of channel/platforms airing and streaming MAMA 2020.

Philippines: tvN Asia, GigiaLife, gigafest.smart

Singapore: tvN Asia, mewatch.sg

Sri Lanka: tvN Asia

Taiwan: tvN Asia, friDay Video, friDay Music

Thailand: tvN Asia, JOOX.com

USA: mama.kconusa.com

Vietnam: FPT TV, Foxyv

https://www.bandwagon.asia/articles/seventeen-twice-got7-monsta-x-nct-iz*one-treasure-txt-mamamoo-join-bts-on-mnet-asian-music-awards-2020-lineup-kpop-december