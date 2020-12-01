Here are the latest updates on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The MAMA2020 has announced the presenter and performer lineup for this year's grand event. The award ceremony will be held on December 6 and hallyu actor Song Joong Ki will be the main host.

The star-studded presenter lineup includes Lee Jung Jae, Park Seo Joon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Park Ha Sun, Jeon Hye Jin, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Kang Han Na, Go Bo Gyeol, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Suk, Park Gyu Young, Bae Jung Nam, Byun Woo Seok, Yang Kyung Won, Yoon Park, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Yoo Bi, Im Soo Hyang, Jung Moon Sung, Joo Woo Jae, and Hwang In Yeob.

Performer Lineup

The performer lineup also has been announced. BTS, which is on cloud nine after making history by claiming the first spot in Billboard Hot 100 with Life Goes on, will perform at the ceremony. Apart from BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, NCT, IZ*ONE, GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TXT, TREASURE, Oh My Girl, The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and ENHYPEN will entertain the audience.

For the first time in 11 years MAMA is being conducted in South Korea. The award ceremony was held at Nagoya in Japan on Dec. 5 in 2019. As Song Joong Ki was away from media due to his divorce with Song Hye Kyo, the ceremony was hosted by the Encounter star Park Bo Gum.

The awards were presented by actors Lee Sang Yeob - Jung Hye Sung, Kim Byung Hyun - Yoon Ji Ni, Shin A Young - Saito Tsukasa, Lee Yi Kyung - Karata Erika, Jimmy Fallon, Kentaro Sakaguchi- Lee Yu Bi, Ji Sook - Joo Woo Jae, Lee Kwang Soo - Choi Yu Hwa, Chang Chen, Lee Soo Hyuk – Gulnazar, Park Tam Hee, Cha Sung Won - Shin Seung Hun. BTS members had won nine awards and TWICE members won four awards.

MAMA 2020 is organized by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet. The ceremony will be live on Mnet in South Korea with the theme NEW-TOPIA. However, no audience is allowed to the programme. This is the 22nd award ceremony of MAMA 2020.