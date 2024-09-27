Male Sex Worker Allegedly Delivers Diddy's Sex Tape to Federal Authorities for Immunity from Prosecution

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles are escalating. Federal prosecutors now possess a videotape from one of his alleged encounters with a male sex worker. This evidence was reportedly handed over by the escort in exchange for immunity from prosecution, which could significantly impact the ongoing criminal case against the music mogul. The escort has signed a proffer agreement, allowing him to speak freely with investigators.

Escorts' Allegations

On September 26, TMZ reported that the escort met with federal authorities in New York City. This meeting took place while Diddy remains in custody, awaiting his trial. The discussion focused on a scandalous "freak off" involving Diddy, the escort, and another woman. This information adds a shocking layer to the sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faces.

The alleged video is connected to the so-called "freak off" tapes disclosed in recent court documents. These documents describe wild parties marked by excessive drug use, heavy drinking, and various sexual acts. Accounts indicate that some women may have been coerced into these activities, raising serious concerns about consent and legality.

Drug Use Details Emerge

A source close to the investigation revealed that the escort discussed the types of drugs Diddy allegedly used during these parties. He provided details about how he was contacted for a "freak off" involving himself, Diddy, and another woman. This individual also mentioned that a specific encounter was captured on video and submitted to federal investigators.

Earlier, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, shared his perspective on the alleged "freak offs." He characterized these events not as wild orgies but as typical threesomes with consenting individuals. Agnifilo's comments were part of a larger narrative featured in TMZ's upcoming documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment."

Diddy's Intent to Testify

Although a trial date has not yet been set, Agnifilo indicated that Diddy is eager to testify. He intends to share his side of the story during court proceedings. The attorney describes Diddy's narrative as "a deeply human tale, filled with love, pain, and heartbreak." This includes addressing allegations related to a video featuring his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in which he is seen assaulting her.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood stars who once frequented Diddy's famous "White Parties" are being urged to come forward with information. However, figures like Usher, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Kardashians have chosen to remain silent despite increasing pressure from the media and public.

As Diddy navigates these turbulent waters, the repercussions of the videotape and the ongoing investigation continue to loom large over his career. The unfolding saga highlights serious issues of consent and accountability in the entertainment industry, raising questions about the culture that surrounds celebrity parties. The public eagerly awaits further developments as the case progresses.