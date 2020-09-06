Malaysia's popular TV actress Mira Filzah has married Wan Emir Astar, son of the deputy minister Mastura Mohd Yazid. The wedding has taken the internet by storm and the couple is trending number 1 on social media as the videos of their wedding are being shared widely, the reception shown live on television.

Mira Filzah and Emir Astar currently popular as "emiramira" on social media tied the knot on September 3 followed by two receptions on September 4 and September 6. Here are complete details about the wedding:

Mira Filzah to Continue Acting

Actress Filzah has announced that she will continue to act even after her wedding. Thus, fans can heave a sigh of relief as the couple decided to respect each other's profession. The couple got married at the Sime Darby Convention Center. Architect by profession, Emir Astar gave nine trays of gifts known as hantaran to Filza and she returned him 11 gifts. Emir Astar presented his wife with a bracelet as dowry known as mas kahwin.

The celebrity wedding was officiated by the Department of Federal Territory Islamic Affairs' Registrar of Marriages, Ustaz Mohd Abdul Nasir Abdullah. Wedding decorations were done by Reka Teemor. At least 250 people including the couple's family and friends attended the wedding along with the media presence.

From Designer Wears to Live Streaming of Wedding

Both Filzah and Emir Astar wore matching white dress designed by Rizman Ruzaini. The couple also looked splendid at the reception organized at Le Meridien, Putrajaya on September 4. The second reception was held at A-Park, Puchong on September 6. The first reception was live streamed on TV3 and the second reception was shown on TV3's entertainment segment.

Mira Filzah's official name is Nur Amirah Filzah binti Badioezaman. She is not only an actress but also a lawyer, model and entrepreneur of Malaysia. She completed her studies in SMK Aminuddin Baki, Kuala Lumpur. She graduated in international business from Universiti Teknologi MARA, Shah Alam.

Another marriage that was the talk of entire Malaysia was actress Natasha Sheila Abdul Razak, popularly known as Tasha Shilla and Muhammad Atiq Idris. The celebrity couple got married on Feb. 28, 2020.