Actress Natasha Sheila Abdul Razak popularly known as Tasha Shilla married her fiance' Muhammad Atiq Idis today. The couple got married at the Federal Territory Mosque in Jalan Duta, in Malaysia at 9.59 am. The couple got engaged on February 23, at a ceremony in Damansara.

Tasha got married to Atiq

Tasha and Atiq Idris are said to have known each other for two months and recently decided to take their relationship to the next level after Atiq Idris proposed to the actress. Tasha will move to Singapore to join her husband. Atiq Idris works in the finance sector in Singapore. The actress did not specify anything about her career.

However, reports claim that Atiq Idris supports Tasha's career. Speaking to media, he told that as long as she remembers her limitations and does not forget to pray five times a day, he is fine with it.

Both Tasha and Idris met at a charity event through mutual friends. Both seemed to have developed a liking for each other soon after they met. It is said that Idris proposed to Tasha at the beginning of February and met her parents after getting confirmation from the actress.

Wedding was a private affair

The wedding was a private affair as her father Abdul Razak Razali, family members and close friends attended the nuptials. The wedding rituals were performed by the mosque's imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Speaking after the wedding Tasha said "We've been close since last December and I didn't expect to enter into this new phase so quickly. Thank God I've met Mr Right, I feel so blessed and happy," reported mStar. Tasha is known for her performance in drama series Tabir Zulaikha and Kau Yang Pertama. She has also acted in movies Ratu, Klip 3GP and Epilog Cinta Khirana. Atiq Idris is said to have presented Tasha with a diamond ring and dowry of RM800.

Apart from Atiq Idris and Tasha, two more celebrity couple also tied the knot in February. On February 20, actress Emma Maembong married pilot Muhammad Shazli Azhar. On the same day, actors Zahirah MacWilson and Aiman Hakim also celebrated their wedding.