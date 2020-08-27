TVXQ's Changmin has postponed his wedding due to safety concerns. The kpop idol had announced wedding to his non-celebrity girlfriend on September 5. The new date of the wedding is yet to be decided.

Changmin took the decision to cancel the wedding preparations due to the increase in the cases of COVID-19 in South Korea. The new date will be announced after discussion with his and girlfriend's family. Changmin had recently announced that he will get married to his girlfriend in a private event attended by the members of the couple's family.

Ryu Deok Hwan Postpones Marriage

Not only Changmin, but the current situation has forced many celebrities to change their marriage plans. Earlier, actor Ryu Deok Hwan wrote a letter to his fans and announced that he was postponing his marriage to his girlfriend of seven years to next year. "I will be getting married to the woman I have dated for the last seven years. We were preparing to hold a ceremony in October, but we have decided to delay it to next year due to COVID-19," he said.

"With many years spent together, I am filled with certainty that I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and get married to. I hope we will all be able to celebrate this together with a happy heart, and I hope everyone will be able to overcome these difficult times," he wrote in the letter. Ryu Deok debuted with MBC's Kiss, Kiss, Kiss in 1992 and is known for his performances in dramas The King's Candle, Round of Banolim, Quiz of God, and Nobody Knows.

Kang So Ra Prefers Private Wedding

Recently, Doctor Stranger star Kang So Ra had announced that she was getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend on August 29. The actress has not postponed her wedding but cancelled an elaborate event and said that the couple will hold a private event where only the close family members will take part. The decision was taken due to safety concerns during surging coronavirus cases.

It is said that Kang So Ra's boyfriend is elder to her and comes from a well-to -do family. Apart from this no more details are available about the actress' beau. The Kang So Ra's agency has asked the fans to respect the decision of the actress to keep the information a secret due to the non-celebrity status of her boyfriend and his family. So Ra is known for her acting in dramas Dream High 2, Warm and Cozy, My Lawyer Mr Joe, Revolutionary Love, The Beauty Inside.