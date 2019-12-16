Dreading to be typecast as a 'Disney Mom', Maitland Ward, former Disney channel star forayed into the world of adult movies, much to the disapproval of her publicist. Ward, who starred in Kayden Kross' erotic thriller, Drive, was recently nominated for AVN Awards 2020, better known as the Oscars of Porn, for Best Three-Way Sex Scene and Best Supporting Actress. The award ceremony will be held on January 25, 2020, at Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old adult star and brand ambassador of Deeper, a high-end XXX brand, essayed the role of Rachel McGuire in the famous Disney series Boy Meets World, since 1998.

It was in the sixth season of the show when Ward's character was introduced and lasted till the end of the series in 2000.

'I could finally have fun'- Ward

Terming her journey from small screen star to an A-list porn star as 'accidental', Ward, who made her small screen debut at the age of 16 years in The Bold and the Beautiful, said that it is unbelievable that she became a porn star in the 40s.

Ward made her debut into the adult industry five months ago and preferred to be called as a 'grown woman who loves sex'.

In an interview given to Daily Beast, Ward spoke at length about her transition into a porn star. "It was cool because on social media I could be my authentic self, and sometimes, in acting, they put you up to be who they want you to be. So, I could finally have fun, and be crazy, and be sexy, and be out there - to an extent," she said.

Publicist's remarks added fuel to the fire

Ward who initially posted her 'sexy pictures' on social media was advised against doing so by her publicist. "I had a publicist who was like, 'Stop putting up sexy pictures. They will not hire you for anything if you do that. Once you get past 30, 35, they don't hire you for doing sexy stuff. You should be auditioning to play Disney moms."

"I was typecast. I was seen as a wholesome comedy star, and I was trying to fight against that. I didn't want to play a Disney mom," added the star who went on to open a premium Snapchat account followed by a paid Patreon account. Presently, she has one million followers on Instagram.

Ward feels more comfortable in the current role

Ward eased her way into the adult film industry by posting her raunchy pictures on sites such as Instagram, OnlyFans, Snapchat and Patreon. In 2018, she was named as number one adult-content creator for Patreon.

Raking in big money on OnlyFans by providing exclusive paid content to her followers, Ward in order to discover more about her sexual side, also did some girl-girl sex scenes on Snapchat.

"I thought I'd be more nervous, but I wasn't. It's been way easier, and I've enjoyed it so much more than I'd expected. And I'm good at it. It feels natural to me. If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me," she said.