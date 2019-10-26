Annina Ucatis, a former German porn star who stirred controversy after posting pictures on Instagram in front of the 9/11 Memorial and around NYPD headquarters, apologized on Friday.

"To all my followers, there has been much controversy over my recent visit to NYC — specifically to the NYPD and it's headquarters building," Ucatis wrote on Instagram. "Ragnella had no prior knowledge of my formal (sic) career before graciously allowing me to join his fellow law enforcement visitors.

"I am a huge fan of NYC and law enforcement and I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or embarrassment this has caused the Deputy Inspector or the NYPD," she wrote.

The 40-year-old said that her guide, NYPD Deputy Inspector Anthony Raganella, was unaware that she starred in adult movies such as "Inside Annina" and "Fast & Sexy" when she showed up to One Police Plaza for the Columbus Day tour.

However, Ucatis did not apologize for taking pictures inside the Real Time Crime Center nor about her photo next to an urn in the lobby of the Lower Manhattan building, which is a memorial to the 23 officers killed on 9/11.

Authorities said that Ucatis' tour was arranged by a police chief from another department.

"I have only heard the beginning of this and I don't like what I hear," Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the photos were posted. "I don't understand how on earth this could have happened."