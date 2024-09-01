MAGA Supporter Kicked Out of Delta Flight for Wearing Donald Trump T-shirt with Crude 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Reference

A man was reportedly removed from a Delta Airlines flight for wearing a shirt depicting former President Donald Trump flipping the bird and referencing the viral "hawk tuah" girl video. A video of the incident, posted in the Reddit group r/delta, shows the man being allegedly escorted off the plane at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Saturday morning.

He was wearing a black t-shirt depicting Trump in sunglasses with an American flag design, holding up two middle fingers. The shirt also featured the phrase, "Hawk tuah spit on that thang," referencing an R-rated internet video. However, the video of the man in the "hawk tuah" t-shirt has since gone viral.

Offensive T-shirt

As he walks down the aisle with his luggage, the man announces, "I'm getting kicked off because of my shirt," according to the footage. "And this is her reporting — stupid-ass Wendy," he adds after reading the name tag of the female flight who was escorting him away.

According to the poster SKBeachGirl, the man was seated and waiting to board the flight when an airline staff member informed him that someone had complained about his shirt.

He was told he needed to change it or would not be allowed to board. The man then turned his shirt inside out, and the entire flight proceeded to board.

Delta Airlines can remove passengers from its flights to transport passengers when deemed necessary "in Delta's sole discretion for the passenger's comfort or safety, for the comfort or safety of other passengers or Delta employees, or for the prevention of damage to the property of Delta or its passengers or employee," according to Delta's Contract of Carriage,

Strange Reason for Removal

According to the airlines a traveler can be removed when their "conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers" among other behaviors and conditions.

Earlier this year, a different Delta passenger claimed she was almost removed from a flight for trying to board the plane without wearing a bra.

Lisa Archbold, 38, boarded a flight from Salt Lake City to San Francisco in January, wearing baggy jeans and a loose white T-shirt without a bra. The DJ alleged that a gate agent temporarily escorted her off the plane and insisted she cover up, despite her breasts not being visible.

Archbold claimed the agent described her outfit as "revealing" and "offensive," stating that it violated the airline's dress code policy.