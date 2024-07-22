Biden Bows Out, Trump Launches Scathing Offensive Against Harris After US President Endorses Her, Claims 'She is Easier to defeat' and 'Unfit'

Minutes after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, the political landscape shifted dramatically. Biden, citing the best interests of the country and his party, stated, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Republican candidate Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to Biden's announcement. Trump quickly labeled Biden as "the worst President in the history" of the US, reiterating his long-held criticism. On his Truth Social network, Trump did not hold back, calling Biden "crooked" and asserting that he was "not fit to run for President." In a scathing post, Trump wrote, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve—and never was! We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

With Biden out of the race, Trump's campaign shifted its focus to Kamala Harris. Trump suggested that defeating Harris would be easier than running against Biden. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., joined the attack, describing Harris as "less competent" than Biden. On X, he wrote, "Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!"

Trump's campaign has been preparing for this scenario for weeks. They quickly released statements tying Harris to the administration's policies, framing her as a continuation of what they call a failed presidency. The campaign has also prepared a series of negative ads targeting Harris' record both under the Biden administration and during her time as a prosecutor and attorney general in California. These ads are set to air in key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, did not hold back in his criticism of Harris. He

which he claimed drove up the cost of housing and groceries. Vance stated, "Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures."

Trump's campaign had been preparing for the possibility of Biden stepping down for weeks, researching potential Democratic contenders and developing new lines of attack on Harris. Now, with Biden out of the race, Trump's team is focused on redefining their campaign strategy to target Harris directly, believing she is the most likely Democratic nominee. As the campaign heats up, Trump and his team plan to emphasize Harris' role in the Biden administration and argue that she is responsible for many of the administration's unpopular policies. The campaign's goal is to portray Harris as an extension of what they call Biden's failed presidency and to convince voters that she is not fit to lead the country.

As the political battle intensifies, Trump's campaign is set on a path to undermine Harris at every turn. The upcoming months will see a barrage of targeted attacks and strategic moves as both sides prepare for a heated race to the White House.