Female Missouri Teacher Admits to Having a Sexual Relationship with Student Who Bragged About Back Scratches from Encounter

A former Pulaski County high school teacher pleaded guilty on Friday to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old student.

Hailey Clifton-Carmack -- a former teacher at Laquey High School – will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

As reported by KRCG, Clifton-Carmack, 26, was previously charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, having sexual contact with a student, fourth-degree child molestation and seven counts of misdemeanor furnishing pornographic material to a minor but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Victim's Classmate Reported the Teacher After Victim Bragged About the Sexual Encounter

According to court documents, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department was contacted by the Laquey school resource officer about a student who reported a sexual relationship between a student and a teacher.

The student reportedly told the officer the victim, the student's classmate, showed him pictures of his back with scratches, which he told the student were allegedly from having sex with Clifton-Carmack in his driveway.

Clifton-Carmack had been in trouble with school administration before for "being too close with students," court documents say. The witness also had heard a phone call between Clifton-Carmack and the youth and police searched Clifton-Carmack's phone, which included conversations between her and the victim.

Clifton-Carmack was Arrested in Texas in January, Extradited Back to Missouri

The documents said Clifton-Carmack left Missouri to go to Texas around December 23, 2023, and had not returned after the new year. Clifton-Carmack was arrested on January 5, 2024, in Garden Ridge, Texas, before being extradited to Missouri. Her bond was revoked, and she will be on house arrest until her sentencing.

According to KRCG, the father also "knew of the relationship of his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher and instead of reporting the information, he continued to cover for them and allowed the relationship to continue." He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and also arrested, but was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to court records.