Colorado Madman Goes on 'Targeted Terror Attack' with Molotov Cocktails and Setting One Woman on Fire While Shouting 'Free Palestine'

A man driven by hatred carried out what authorities are calling a "targeted terror attack" in Colorado on Sunday, injuring six people — including setting a woman on fire —as he screamed "Free Palestine" and used a "homemade flamethrower" targeting an elderly crowd at a gathering held to honor Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

Footage of the incident shows the suspect — identified by the FBI as Mohamed Sabry Soliman —shouting pro-Palestinian slogans and calling for violence against "Zionists" before throwing fire containers at the victims. FBI Director Kash Patel called the incident a "terror attack", while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said that it appears to be hate crime.

Madman Goes on Rampage

"They are killers! How many children you killed?" Soliman, who was reportedly in the country illegally, shouted. "End Zionists!" Disturbing video from the scene showed several victims lying motionless on the ground next to Israeli flags, as bystanders rushed to douse their injuries with water.

FBI Denver Special Agent Mark Michalek said that six victims, between the age of 67 to 88, were taken to the hospital with various degrees of burn injuries. Two of them had to be airlifted, and at least one remains in critical condition, according to officials.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said that the suspect, 45-year-old Soliman, was also hospitalized.

Sources from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News that Soliman, an Egyptian citizen, was in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his visa.

He originally entered the country through Los Angeles International Airport on August 27, 2022, with permission to stay until February 26, 2023. Despite this, he remained in the U.S. and later filed a claim that led to a temporary work permit issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on March 29, 2023, which expired in March 2024.

"The Biden Admin granted the alien a visa and then, when he illegally overstayed, they gave him a work permit," White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wrote on X. "Immigration security is national security. No more hostile migration. Keep them out and send them back."

The man was seen outside the downtown courthouse holding bottles filled with a clear substance as he waited for the group to arrive, Miri Kornfeld, an organizer of the weekly outdoor event Run For Their Lives in Boulder, told 9News.

He reportedly ignited the liquid and hurled the bottles at the walkers, hitting five people. One woman suffered severe burns and was forced to roll on the ground to put out the flames, Kornfeld added.

Dangerous Scenes

Redfearn said that the crowd identified the suspect, who was then taken into custody without any incident and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Michalek confirmed that the FBI will be treating the case as a terrorism investigation.

"As a result of these preliminary facts, it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism," he said.

"Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country. This is an example of how perpetrators of violence continue to threaten communities across our nation," Michalek added.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced shortly after 7 p.m. that DHS is working closely with the FBI to investigate the incident, which she described as a "terrorist attack."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Organizers of Run For Their Lives claimed that the weekly event is not a protest but a peaceful walk meant to express support for the hostages and their families, as well as to call for their release.

The walk began at 1 p.m., following a route along Pearl Street and 8th Street before reaching Pearl Street Mall, where the attack occurred. The group had planned to stop at the local courthouse to film a video.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack and promised to share new information as it becomes available. "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable," Polis wrote in a post on X.

The Anti-Defamation League is keeping a close watch on the incident and pointed out its timing—just hours before the start of Shavuot, a Jewish holiday that comes seven weeks after Passover ends.

Photos circulating show a shirtless man holding two bottles containing a clear liquid, and later being taken into custody by police. The Boulder Police Department has not released any further detail and has advised the public to stay away from the area.