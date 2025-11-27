Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Start Time, Route, Performers, Lineup, and More

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 is all set to kick off with a live broadcast in all time zones. The event will start in the streets of New York City, featuring giant balloons, fabulous floats, and exciting entertainers. People in the US can watch the Parade on NBC from 8:30 AM EST on Thursday (November 27). The live streaming of this star-studded event will be available on Peacock.
The Parade will cover 2.5 miles and run for three and a half hours. Today's show hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, will anchor the event again this year. It will feature performances by country music star Lainey Wilson, Wicked: For Good actress Cynthia Erivo, and other celebrities. The re-broadcast of this annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will air on NBC from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST.
Here is everything about the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including the performances and live streaming details.
Date and Venue
The annual Parade will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City on Thursday (November 27) at 8:30 AM EST. The final stop will be at 34th St. and 7th Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The Parade will feature 33 clown groups, 27 floats, 32 balloons, three balloonicles, four specialty units, and 11 marching bands.
"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation's stories and traditions for generations. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats, and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country," Will Coss, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a statement.
Performers
The Parade will kick off with a performance by Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. The other performers include Country artist Lainey Wilson, Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and Teyana Taylor.
There will be a special performance by the voice artists of the hit Netflix show KPop Demon Hunters. The casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime will also perform this year. Marching bands from Panama, South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and the New York Police Department will take part in the Parade.
The Balloons
Five new character balloons will be introduced this year. They are Pac-Man, Shrek's Onion Carriage, Buzz Lightyear, Mario and Derpy Tiger, a character from KPop Demon Hunters. Seven new floats will be introduced in the Parade. They are a 16-foot-tall Labubu, a Lego winter scene, the mattress company Serta, Netflix's Stranger Things, the Holland America cruise line, and a float from the snack brand Goldfish.
Route
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
Event Day Construction Embargo:
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025?
NBC will air the annual Thanksgiving Day celebration from 8:30 AM EST to noon on Thursday (November 27). People from different parts of the country can watch the event live online without a cable on the streaming platform Peacock.