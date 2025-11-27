Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Start Time, Route, Performers, Lineup, and More

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 is all set to kick off with a live broadcast in all time zones. The event will start in the streets of New York City, featuring giant balloons, fabulous floats, and exciting entertainers. People in the US can watch the Parade on NBC from 8:30 AM EST on Thursday (November 27). The live streaming of this star-studded event will be available on Peacock.

The Parade will cover 2.5 miles and run for three and a half hours. Today's show hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, will anchor the event again this year. It will feature performances by country music star Lainey Wilson, Wicked: For Good actress Cynthia Erivo, and other celebrities. The re-broadcast of this annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will air on NBC from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST.

Here is everything about the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including the performances and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The annual Parade will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City on Thursday (November 27) at 8:30 AM EST. The final stop will be at 34th St. and 7th Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The Parade will feature 33 clown groups, 27 floats, 32 balloons, three balloonicles, four specialty units, and 11 marching bands.

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation's stories and traditions for generations. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats, and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country," Will Coss, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a statement.

Performers

The Parade will kick off with a performance by Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. The other performers include Country artist Lainey Wilson, Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and Teyana Taylor.

There will be a special performance by the voice artists of the hit Netflix show KPop Demon Hunters. The casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime will also perform this year. Marching bands from Panama, South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and the New York Police Department will take part in the Parade.

The Balloons

Five new character balloons will be introduced this year. They are Pac-Man, Shrek's Onion Carriage, Buzz Lightyear, Mario and Derpy Tiger, a character from KPop Demon Hunters. Seven new floats will be introduced in the Parade. They are a 16-foot-tall Labubu, a Lego winter scene, the mattress company Serta, Netflix's Stranger Things, the Holland America cruise line, and a float from the snack brand Goldfish.

Route

How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025?

NBC will air the annual Thanksgiving Day celebration from 8:30 AM EST to noon on Thursday (November 27). People from different parts of the country can watch the event live online without a cable on the streaming platform Peacock.