Winter is here and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in town. The annual show in New York City, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, is at its 93rd installment this year on November 28. The outdoor extravaganza kicked off at 9 am Eastern Time with a spectacular showdown by Celine Dion, Ciara, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland, TLC, and NCT127 among the others.

The parade winding down from the corner of West 77th Street, Central Park West is expected to take its final turn on 34th street to Macy's Herald Square.

Celine Dion slays her new hit 'Imperfections':

Celine Dion took the center stage with her new hit 'Imperfections' from her latest album Courage on Thursday at the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade. The song has recorded itself on the top shelf of the Billboard charts. For her performance, the 51-year-old My Heart Will Go On hit singer appeared in a high-slit, satin cobalt blue gown. Driving the crowd frenzy with her sensational singing voice, Dion ended her song with "Courage, don't you dare fail me now" lines.

Ciara performs 'Melanin' in red:

Ciara hit the 93rd edition of Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade with her electric performance of her song "Melanin". Layering the brisk fall weather with red-hot stunner look, the thirty-four-year-old singer, showered the charged crowd with her combustible dance moves.

In bold head-to-toe red look, Ciara paired puffer coat with pants along with a sweater and knit beanie. As she dazzled the crowd with her vocal charisma, La La Anthony joined her onstage.

Idina Menzel crushes it with 'SleighRide':

Idina Menzel put forth a chic performance of the song 'Sleigh Ride' at NYC's annual Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade. The holiday classic was welcomed with a loud cheer from the crowd gathered in the chilly weather.

The forty-eight-year-old Frozen superstar showed off her incredible singing ability from the Balsam Hill float top, which was embellished with Christmas decorations. In her fur-lined brown and grey coat coupled with a chunky white hat, she looked like the true queen of "Arendelle"!

Kelly Rowland dazzles singing her Christmas Song:

Kelly Rowland charmed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with her latest holiday hit, "Love You More At Christmas Time". The song was released on November 22. Taking the NYC streets with her dance stunts, Rowland wowed her fans with her voice as well as her looks. With an arresting appearance, the thirty-eight-year-old commanded attention with her sleek black long coat nicked at the waist with a big belt and sparkly earrings.

TLC killed it with 'No Scrubs' and 'Waterfalls':

What's the fun on Thanksgiving without a little nostalgia? This year at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the '90s girl group TLC brought back a flush of memories to the oldies and millennials. Fiercely performing on the center stage, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas made the crowd groove to their longtime hits "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls". The ladies in their late 40s, were bundled up in long puffer jackets and pants, all in off-white from top-to-bottom.

K-Pop band NCT 127 makes history:

Well, it's not just Hollywood who owns the street this year! Dazzling the crowd with their hit "Highway To Heaven", NCT 127 created history by becoming the first K-Pop band to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. The K-Pop stars from the nine-member boy band, Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Haechan, and Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, took the float decorated with Lego with a troop of dancers dressed in builder's uniform.

NCT stands for "Neo Culture Technology", while 127 represents the longitude of Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.