Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025: Musical Performances and More on Independence Day

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025 is almost here. Many are looking forward to the musical performances, special events, and festivals that will make the fireworks display extra special. Networks and streamers have lined up to capture the best of this annual event. Here is a complete guide on where, when, and what to watch.

This year, the annual extravaganza falls on Friday (July 4) and delivers a three-day weekend. Fireworks display has been a beloved part of the celebration. Cities and towns across the country organize fireworks shows, and the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show is an unavoidable part of the event.

Here is everything to know about the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025, including musical performances, special events, and the best spots.

What to Expect?

According to Macy's, the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will be a dazzling experience with unforgettable performances and electrifying effects from NYC's iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Over 80,000 shells with 30 different colour displays, a pyrotechnic firepower reaching dramatic heights above the East River, and around 11 new effects with crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow & green sunbursts, strobing lemon cascades, and comet fans among others are prepared this year.

Musical Performances

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will host the annual fireworks show. It will feature performances by Ava Max, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz, and Trisha Yearwood. The two-hour extravaganza will feature pyrotechnics set to a score composed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser. It will celebrate the themes of resiliency, community, and connection.

Special Events

The 49th annual fireworks show is packed with lots of surprises for the viewers. The organizers are planning to make the patriotic display extra special this year with more than 80,000 shells and over 60 licensed pyro technicians. Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said the fireworks display is a year of planning and creative development in the making.

"There's going to be some fireworks that have never been seen before. We are adding the element of the Brooklyn Bridge in addition to the magical fireworks and aerial shells. We're going to have over 30,000 effects that happen off the bridge... along the roadway, shooting vertically up along the necklace and the cables. We're going to be projecting beautiful imagery that complements the story that we're telling in the score. So when you have these big moments, there's going to be some big, beautiful, colorful arts that will be projected onto the bridge," Show designer Gary Souza explained to CBS News.

Best Spots to Watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025 Live

Brooklyn Bridge Park and The Seaport - This is the best spot to watch the fireworks display. With city officials giving out 100,000 free tickets to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Piers 16 and 17 at The Seaport in Manhattan, this is undoubtedly the catch of the extravaganza, absolutely free.

"Our show is free to attend. Macy's does not approve, endorse, participate in events/activities, or work with venues that may advertise ticket sales for viewing access. Macy's does not sell tickets to any VIP viewing locations," the official website reads.

FDR Drive - Elevated areas of FDR Drive in Manhattan are official viewing locations. Macy's opened to the public for a fireworks display this year. Montgomery St. at Madison St., Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place, and Brooklyn Bridge off/on ramps, Broad St. at Water St, are the official entry points.

How to Watch?

NBC will air this year's Fourth of July extravaganza, which will be held on Friday (July 4) at 8:00 pm EST. Peacock will stream the annual event live online. Telemundo will also telecast the fireworks display from 9:00 pm EST.