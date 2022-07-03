Fourth of July 2022: Quotes, Where to Watch Fireworks, Parades, and More

The Fourth of July or the 4th of July is fast approaching, and the people in America are gearing up for entertaining independence day celebrations. It is a federal holiday since 1870, and the day falls on Monday this year, making way for a long weekend.

Cities like New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Washington have come up with parties, events, and traditional shows to celebrate America's independence. But this federal holiday is not just about watching fireworks, cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, buying cotton candies, and donning red, blue, and white. It is also about sharing quotes and messages with loved ones.

So, here is a list of different ways to enjoy the long weekend in various parts of the country this year.

How and Where to Watch Fireworks?

Edge 4th July Fireworks Show - The best way to watch Jersey City, Coney Island, and Macy's fireworks is to head to the highest outdoor deck in New York. Watching the fireworks from the Edge, Hudson Yards, New York, will be a memorable experience as the fireworks can be viewed from all angles through the glass floors, skyline steps, and glass walls. The fireworks will take place from 7 pm to 12 am local time on July 4.

The Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show - It is the largest fireworks show in California that will be displayed from Four barges on San Diego Bay at 9 pm local time. The best locations to view the fireworks are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Marina District, Boating, Coronado Ferry Landing, and North Embarcadero. People can watch the fireworks from the comfort of their homes on Fox 5 in San Diego, Fox 40 in Sacramento, and KTLA 5 in Los Angeles.

Coronado Fireworks - It will take place at Coronado Golf Course at 9 pm local time.

The Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest - The event will take place at Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive on July 4 from 11 am to 9 pm.

El Cajon Fireworks Show - The city will host its annual firework show at Kennedy Park from 9 pm onwards on July 4.

Ignite Fireworks Show - The Fourth of July celebrations at the SeaWorld in San Diego will end with a fireworks show, which will begin at 9 pm local time.

Santee Salutes Fireworks Show - The 246th Independence Day celebration will begin with a live stream at 9 pm at Town Center Community Park East in California.

Independence Day Fireworks - Patrons can enjoy fireworks from 9:30 pm Sunday at Oakland County Boat Club House, 2330 Ferndale, Sylvan Lake.

Clawson 4th of July Fireworks: The fireworks will start at 10 pm Monday at City Park, W. Elmwood north to Park, N. Washington west to N. Bywood, Clawson.

Independence Day 4th of July Fireworks: The event will kickstart at 10 pm Monday at Lakeside Memorial Park, 315 S Broad St., Holly.

Frankenmuth Fireworks Display: The event will begin at 9:30 pm on July 3. The 30-minute show will be viewable throughout the city in downtown Frankenmuth.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks: The fireworks will take place at Lake Erie Metropark, 32481 W. Jefferson, Brownstown.

Fourth of July Quotes

The change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. - Barack Obama

Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. â€” Abraham Lincoln

I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom. â€” Bob Dylan

Freedom is not won on the battlefields. The chance for freedom is won there. The final battle is won or lost in our hearts and minds. â€” Helen Gahagan Douglas

For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. â€” Nelson Mandela

In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. â€“ George Bernard Shaw

Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. â€” Albert Camus

Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts, and dreamers has come a long way. Let's keep going. â€” Ellen DeGeneres

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes. â€” Mahatma Gandhi

Fourth of July Parades

The National Independence Day Parade will take place in Washington on July 4 from 11.45 pm. It will consist of invited bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military, and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrians, drill teams, VIPs, national dignitaries, and celebrity participants.

Hundreds of thousands of people watch the parade as the audience when it passes through the streets. People can also enjoy the show at home through live streaming services. The parade will be streamed live on the official Facebook page of the National Independence Day Parade. A pre-recorded telecast will be available on the official YouTube channel.

Other parades to check out are the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade, the 56th annual Palisades Parade and Picnic, and the Takoma Park Parade.