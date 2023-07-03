Happy Independence Day 2023: How to Watch Fireworks, Concerts, Parades this Fourth of July

Independence Day 2023 is fast approaching for the people in the United States. Americans are gearing up to celebrate the day with their family and friends. The country is getting ready to enjoy this Fourth of July with fireworks, concerts, parades, drone show's, and more.

Cities like New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Washington have parties, events, and traditional shows to celebrate America's independence. But this federal holiday is not just about watching fireworks, cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, buying cotton candies, and donning red, blue, and white. It is also about sharing quotes and messages with loved ones.

From the 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks to A Capitol Fourth concert, here is a complete guide to America's Independence Day celebrations this year.

How and Where to Watch Fireworks?

New York

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks

The 47th annual Fourth of July fireworks by Macy's will begin at 8 pm EST on Tuesday with live musical performances. The US Army Field band will perform live during the event, followed by a fireworks display. It will begin at around 9.25 pm EST and lasts for 25-minutes. During this time, nearly 60,000 shells would be send into the night sky. People can expect to watch around 2,400 shells per minute.

The Macy's annual fireworks, which includes a pyrotechnic salute to America, can be viewed from anywhere with an unobstructed sky view of the East River in Midtown. However, there are seven official viewing points managed by the New York City Police Department to enjoy the event, according to The New York Times. They are as follows:

Manhattan

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street (A.D.A. accessible)

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn

Newton Barge Park

Transmitter Park

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Meanwhile, the event organizers urged people to avoid some locations due to obstruction to views or closure. These viewing points include Hunters Point South Park in Queens, Roosevelt Island and the East 34th Street Ferry Landing in Manhattan and Bushwick Inlet Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park and Domino Park in Brooklyn.

Lineup and Live Streaming Details

The performers for the Tuesday night's Independence Day celebration in New York City includes live performances by Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, Ja Rule, LL Cool J and the Roots. The US Army Field Band, Sergeant First Class Kyra Dorn, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Feemster and Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick will also perform during the event. The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will accompany with Ray Chew's orchestral musical score.

People from various parts of the country can enjoy the fireworks display and live musical performance online from the comfort of their homes through live telecast on NBC and NBC Universal's streaming platform from 8 pm EST.

Other Fireworks Displays

The Fourth of July fireworks at Coney Island, a Fourth of July Block Party and fireworks display at the Empire Outlets Mall on Staten Island, and the Fourth of July street festival and fireworks display on Montgomery Street and Exchange Place in Jersey City are some of the other events to check out as part of the Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

Washington

The Fourth of July celebrations in the Washington, DC, include fireworks display, concerts, and more. The National Mall, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, also known as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the majestic US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill, Hains Point in East Potomac Park, the Washington National Cathedral in Upper Northwest, the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the nearby Netherlands Carillon in Virginia, and the cruise along the Potomac River can provide best views for fireworks display in the city.

Florida

The 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain will begin at 9.15 pm EST and feature live performances by the Orlando Concert Band. The 28th annual 4th of July Celebration in the Winter Park will feature games, entertainment, crafts, and music. Cranes Roost Park at Altamonte Springs in Seminole County will feature fireworks and live musical show. Star Spangled Sanford will host fireworks display on Tuesday as part of the Independence Day celebrations 2023. Central Winds Park in Winter Springs will host fireworks display and other programs on Tuesday.

Promenade at Sunset Walk in Osceola County will host fireworks display, Riverside Park in Volusia County will organize fireworks display, live music, and food trucks. Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex will organize fireworks show, bounce houses, and face painting for Fourth of July celebrations this year. City Center Park at Port Orange will organize live performances and fireworks display.

New Jersey

Allendale

Date: July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake, Allendale

Time: 7:30 pm

East Rutherford

Date: July 3 and 4

Location: Metlife Stadium

Hackensack

Date: July 4

Location: Foschini Park

Time: 9 pm

Oradell

Date: July 3

Location: Memorial Field

Time: 6 pm

Ridgefield Park

Date: July 4

Location: Veterans Field

Time: 9:30 pm

Ridgewood

Date: July 4

Location: Veterans Field

Time: 9 pm

Belleville Township

Date: July 4

Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium

Time: Dusk

Livingston

Date: July 4

Location: Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive

Time: 9 pm

Millburn-Short Hills

Date: July 4

Location: Millburn High School

Time: 9:30 pm

Nutley

Date: July 4

Location: Nutley Park Oval

Time: Dusk

Jersey City

Date: July 4

Location: along Montgomery Street in Exchange Place; fireworks view from Hudson Waterfront Walkway

Time: 9:30 pm

Flemington

Date: July 3

Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School

Time: 9 pm

Connecticut

Middlebury

Date: July 4

Location: Quassy Amusement Park

Time: Dusk

New Haven

Date: July 4

Location: East Rock Park

Time: 9 pm

Long Island

Glen Cove

Date: July 4

Location: Glen Cove Yacht

Time: 5 pm

Jones Beach

Date: July 4

Location: Jones Beach State Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Oyster Bay

Date: July 7

Location: Fireman's Field

Time: 6 pm

Valley Stream

Date: July 8

Location: FIremen's Memorial Field

Time: 6 pm

Bald Hill/Farmingdale

Date: July 4

Location: Dusk

Montauk

Date: July 4

Location: Sammy's, 448 West Lake Drive

Time: 9:15 pm

Shelter Island