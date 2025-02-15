Luigi Mangione: UnitedHealthcare CEO's Alleged Killer Breaks His Silence with Public Statement from Prison as He launches New Website

Accused killer Luigi Mangione said he was "grateful" to his supporters in his first public statement, released two months after his arrest for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione was on the run for days before he was finally arrested.

The statement appeared on the homepage of a newly launched website run by Mangione's legal defense team, aimed at countering misinformation and providing updates on the multiple charges he faces for the high-profile assassination on the morning of December 4 in New York City. Though reports from prison have surfaced about his reaction to his polarizing notoriety, Mangione had remained publicly silent—aside from pleading not guilty—until now.

Mangione Speaks Out

"I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," said Mangione.

"Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive," he continued.

"Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

Mangione has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9.

His attorneys—Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo, and Jacob Kaplan—also issued a statement on the website.

"Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione's New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation," it read.

"The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him."

Attitude Unlike that of a Convict

The statement comes just days after the 26-year-old received nearly $300,000 in donations from over 10,000 supporters backing his cause. Mangione, accused of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism for the killing of the 50-year-old healthcare executive, has developed a cult-like following since allegedly gunning down the father of two outside a Midtown hotel.

Many view him as a hero for targeting UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest health insurer with the highest claim denial rate, as well as the broader American healthcare system.

The Ivy League-educated tech prodigy, who criticized the healthcare industry in his manifesto, was arrested in Pennsylvania after an intense five-day manhunt.

Mangione has since pleaded not guilty to multiple state and federal charges related to the brutal killing.

If convicted in his federal case, he could face the death penalty. His next court appearance for the state charges is scheduled for February 21 in Manhattan.