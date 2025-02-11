FACT CHECK: Did CNBC Publish Article Saying UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer Luigi Mangione Was Found Dead in His Prison Cell?

Did CNBC did not publish a story with the headline "JUST IN: Luigi Mangione Found Dead In Jail Cell"? The claim has gone viral on social media over the past couple of days and many have been trying to find out the truth behind it. Over the past two days, several screenshots have been shared of this alleged CNBC article.

However, the claim is false and no such story was found on CNBC's website when checked, and the screenshot displaying this headline appears to have been fabricated. Also, no such article was indexed by Google. Mangione was arrested in December for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in NYC in broad daylight.

The Wild Claim

The claim surfaced more than a month after Mangione was arrested and charged. The headline of the alleged claim appears to show a photo resembling a screenshot of a CNBC article, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter), and was captioned such as this post from February 10, 2025: SO "THEY EPSTEINED LUIGI TOO NOW."

In a later post, the user shared another screenshot with the URL " https://cnbcnews.us/luigi-mangione-just-found-dead-in-jail-cell-following-arrest-for-ceo-murder," which led to a 404 error page. Only this error page was archived by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

However, CNBC's official website is www.cnbc.com, not "cnbcnews.us," a domain that was registered in November 2024 by a person named "Charles Rodriguez" from Florida, according to public WHOIS data.

Several fact checking websites conducted a search using the exact phrase "Luigi Mangione Found Dead In Jail Cell" along with "site: cnbc.com" (using the "site:" operator), but no relevant results appeared.

No Search Gave any Result to Support Claim

A Google News search for "Luigi Mangione" AND "dead" AND "cell" also yielded no reports from February 9, 2025, or after. Also, all screenshots of the alleged CNBC article found on social media had identical dimensions and displayed the same "Trending Now" stories in the sidebar, including one from December 4, 2024, about the French government's collapse.

If these screenshots had been from a legitimate article, one would expect to see a variety of screenshots with different layouts (such as day versus night mode, mobile versus web) and varying trending stories.

Hence the claim is completely false.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth, was shot and killed in early December outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown in a targeted attack. Thompson was at the hotel around 6:46 a.m., when a Mangione appeared in a mask and shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Mangione was arrested days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa, after an extensive manhunt.