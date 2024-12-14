Luigi Mangione: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter's Family Owns Nursing Home Chain Making Millions but Is Plagued with Violations and Complaints

Luigi Mangione may have killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson due to his hatred for the company's policies. However, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), Mangione's own family earned millions through a nursing home network that was plagued with violations and complaints.

The for-profit Lorien Health Services network, founded by Mangione's wealthy grandparents, markets its nine Maryland facilities as ideal places to stay, boasting high-quality services and amenities such as restaurant-style dining, movie theaters, and beauty spas. However, two of these have received poor ratings on Medicare.gov for health inspections and quality of life concerns, with one even getting a warning label due to reports of abuse.

Dark Spot in Family Business

The Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Bel Air was accused of mistreating patients in multiple incidents, according to an April 2024 inspection by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The report revealed that on August 24, 2023, a Geriatric Nursing Assistant (GNA) threw a call bell at a patient who needed help using the bathroom, warning the patient "not to press the bell again."

On the same day, the GNA was also accused of being overly harsh when assisting a resident who required help turning over in bed, with the staff later giving the patient Tylenol for the pain.

Although the GNA was fired for the call bell incident, the HHS inspection found that the company failed in its oversight, as a review of the nurse's file revealed they had not completed their annual abuse training since 2020. The report also highlighted several complaints from residents who said that nursing staff did not respond to their calls for help promptly, with some waiting up to an hour for help.

"Based on medical record review of a complaint and a facility reported incident, review of medical records and interview with staff, it was determined that the facility failed to ensure that a resident was free from mental and physical abuse," the report concludes.

Over the past six years, the Bel Air facility has received 24 health citations, nearly three times the national average of 9.6 citations.

Meanwhile, Lorien's Columbia facility was fined $24,680 in July following an HHS inspection that uncovered numerous health and safety violations within the nursing home.

The July report also highlighted several instances throughout the year where staff mishandled patients' healthcare needs and failed to effectively communicate with each other, the residents, and their families.

The mismanagement led to distressing situations for the patients, including one case where a resident who needed help getting dressed was left alone and exposed on a bed, while another patient of the opposite gender entered the room.

Too Many Allegations

In June, Lorien Health Services agreed to pay the federal government $55,192 for allegedly breaching the Civil Monetary Penalties Law by employing an unlicensed person, according to the Daily Mail.

The Office of Inspector General for the HHS accused Lorien of submitting claims for services provided by someone impersonating licensed nursing staff using stolen credentials.

Officials also said that after Lorien became aware that the employee was an imposter and unlicensed, the company failed to promptly report and return Medicare and Medicaid payments for services provided by that employee.

A company spokesperson told The NY Post that they are disputing the abuse claims against the Bel Air facility and noted that the fines Lorien paid for violations are just a small portion of the millions paid by similar facilities statewide.

"For 47 years, Lorien has excelled at providing unparalleled assisted living and nursing home care for our residents," Lou Grimmel Sr., CEO for Lorien Health Services, said in a statement.

"We have been guided by our founders' pride of ownership and their principal value that 'we are family taking care of families, friends, and neighbors.'

"We embrace this mantra every day along with our CareForward approach, which grows from our team embracing innovation, new techniques, and professional care that set us apart from the pack," Grimmel added.

Mary, Mangione's grandmother, who left the family a trust worth around $30 million, was not specifically named in any of the federal documents.