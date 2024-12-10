Luigi Mangione: Everything to Know About Ivy League Student Who Killed Brian Thompson Because He Was Upset With Medial Insurance Industry

The suspect arrested in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. Mangione was arrested on Monday morning after Thompson was fatally shot on the streets of Manhattan. He was arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania around 9 a.m. ET on firearm-related charges.

Investigators reportedly found a "ghost gun" in his possession, possibly fabricated using a 3D printer. Mangione, originally from Towson, Maryland, is an anti-capitalist former Ivy League student who attended the prestigious Gilman School in Baltimore, where tuition costs $40,000 annually. The heavily-built suspect has deep connections to San Francisco and previously lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the authorities.

Everything About the Murderer

Although he has not been formally charged with the murder of Thompson, Mangione was reportedly upset over how the medical insurance industry handled the treatment of a sick relative, as reported by the New York Post.

Details about this relative have not been relative, but online obituaries indicate that Mangione lost his grandmother in 2013 and his grandfather in 2017.

Mangione graduated as valedictorian from Gilman School in 2016.

According to the New York Times, authorities arrested Mangione at the McDonald's located at 407 East Plank Road in southern Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The newspaper reported that a 911 call was placed from the restaurant around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. An anonymous law enforcement source revealed that the 911 caller, who may have identified the suspect, was an elderly customer at the McDonald's.

On Monday afternoon, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that Mangione was found in possession of a firearm, a silencer, and a fake New Jersey ID.

Killer in the Net

The ID found with Mangione matched the one he used to check into a New York City hostel on November 24. Along with the ID, he was carrying a manifesto that appeared to express his anger toward the healthcare industry and its focus on profits.

Police Commissioner Tisch also revealed that Mangione was wearing clothing similar to what the gunman had been seen wearing during the shooting.

Tisch thanked the public for their help , saying, "We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and ears."

Joseph Kenny, speaking on the matter, said that Mangione harbored resentment toward corporate America. Kenny also noted that the "ghost" gun used in the murder, which may have been crafted with a 3D printer, was a key piece of evidence.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4. He had come to the city to host the company's annual investor meeting, where he was expected to announce strong profits.

Harrowing surveillance footage revealed Thompson being shot at close range with three bullets.

After the shooting, investigators discovered shell casings with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" inscribed on them, suggesting the attack was motivated by anger toward the healthcare industry's practices.

Thompson lived in a $1 million mansion in Minnetonka, Minnesota, located just a mile from the home of his estranged wife, Paulette.