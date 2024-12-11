Luigi Mangione: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter Claimed His Mother Used Cruel Way to make Him Eat Despite He Being Left-Handed

Luigi Mangione once shared that his mother forced him to eat steak with his right hand, despite being left-handed, in order to conform to societal expectations. The 26-year-old, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made this claim in his review of The Four-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss, the Wall Street Journal reported.

He recalled how his mother, Kathleen Zannino Mangione, would force him to use his right hand while eating steak so he would adhere to what society considered the norm. Mangione hails from an influential Maryland family on his father Louis' side. His late grandfather, Nick Mangione, who passed away in 2008, was a prominent real estate developer.

Strict Mother, Arrogant Son

One of Nick's most notable achievements was purchasing Turf Valley Resort, a luxurious retreat and conference center located outside Baltimore, in 1978. On his mother's side, Zannino runs a boutique travel agency, while his sister, MariaSanta Mangione, is a well-regarded physician.

Mangione is also related to Nino Mangione, a Republican member of the Maryland House of Delegates.

He was arrested around 9:15 AM on Monday after authorities were tipped off that he was dining at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, located roughly 85 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Mangione's Goodreads profile provides insight into his mindset, with links to public Google Drive documents containing his handwritten reflections.

Mangione posted quotes from Ted Kaczynski, the 'Unabomber', as well as other excerpts related to health and illness.

"Imagine a society that subjects people to conditions that make them terribly unhappy then gives them the drugs to take away their unhappiness,' read one excerpt from a Kaczynski quote on Mangione's Goodreads page.

"The concept of 'mental health' in our society is defined largely by the extent to which an individual behaves in accord with the needs of the system and does so without showing signs of stress," read another.

His New Prison Life

Mangione is being held under "maximum custody level" in solitary confinement at a Pennsylvania prison. The 26-year-old spent his first night at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon, located roughly 15 miles east of Altoona, where he was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Maria Bivens, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, shared details about Mangione's arrest with CNN.

SCI Huntingdon, which first opened in 1899, became a maximum-security facility in 1960 and housed inmates on death row until 1995. Although Pennsylvania still enforces the death penalty, state legislators are currently working toward abolishing it.

Mangione is set to be extradited to New York City, where Brian Thompson was fatally shot, to stand trial for murder.

If convicted, Mangione faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and potentially a life sentence.