Newly married couple Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Pellman got cosy after tying the knot. Both are seen passionately rolling on the ground kissing and smooching one another. Smith, who is only 21-year-old married his 24-year-old love of life Nara Pellman in a dreamy and romantic beachside wedding.

Lucky took to his Instagram handle to share the romantic video and the good news on Instagram soon after their marriage. Sharing the video, Smith also wrote a sweet caption which read, "I married my best friend today."

Well, even if Lucky didn't mention that Pellman is his friend, one would have known that the two shares a deep bond just by watching their video. The couple looked amazing in the new Instagram video that has already garnered more than 800K likes and views on the social media platform. Fans are stunned to see their romance and chemistry.

Smith and Pellman shared a passionate kiss

According to reports, Lucky and Nara had been seeing each other after his split with ex-girlfriend and mother to his daughter Gravity Blue Smith Stormi Bree. Expressing happiness over their marriage, Nara also shared a picture along with a message in which she said that Smith has stolen her heart. She wrote, "I married my best friend today."

Lucky Smith shared another post on Instagram in which his wedding look is fully visible. In the photo, Lucky is seen wearing an ocean blue tuxedo with dark blue detailing on the lapel. The picture racked up above 100K fans attention. Several fans congratulated Smith and his fellow model-turned-wife Nara Pellman for their union.

Lucky Smith's personal life, career

Smith, who started off with his career at 12 is popular for his film Love Everlasting in which he played the lead character Bridger Jenkins alongside actress Christie Burke. He is known for his 2009 music band called The Atomics along with his three sisters. It was his passion for music that Smith became a drummer for the band, which is represented by Next.