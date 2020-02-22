Lucky Blue Smith is a married man now. The 21-year-old model has finally tied the knot with his best friend Nara Pellman in a romantic beachside wedding in California on Friday. The news of their wedding has been shared on Instagram by none other than the couple themselves.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nara shared a video in which she is seen kissing her new husband and best friend Smith. She shared the video along with a caption that read, "The boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today."

Smith and Pellman had been dating for quite some time

Both Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Pellman had been dating one another for quite some time and they made their relationship official on Instagram in November last year sharing a series of photos and videos together.

On their big day, Nara wore an elegant satin ivory gown which had a halterneck design, She looked gorgeous in the gown which had a cinch at the waist. On the other hand, Smith wore an ocean blue-coloured tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt and a black tie to look as handsome as ever.

Smith had welcomed his first child 2 years back

Earlier, rumours were rife about the couple getting engaged in December 2019, after Nara posted an image of their hands. The photo had Nara showing off her sparkling ring that left everyone wondering about her relationship status. Lucky Blue had welcomed his first child Gravity Blue Smith with his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree two years back. On the profession front, Smith began his career as a model at the age of 12. Apart from modelling, Smith is also an actor and a well-known musician.

Smith featured in the film Love Everlasting, in which he played the protagonist character, Bridger alongside co-actor Christie Burke. Smith's girlfriend and new wife Nara posted a photo on Instagram this Valentine's Day which she captioned, "happy v day to the love of my life and best friend." Well, let's hope the two love birds have an everlasting friendship and partnership together.