Emily Ratajkowski's Versace tour is quite intriguing. The diva has shared a new photo on her official Instagram page leaving fans to go gaga over her red hot outfit. The Inamorata girl left her fans wanting more with another sultry video on her Instagram which has garnered over 3.3 million views within a short time after being uploaded online. Meanwhile, the new Instagram photo in which Emily looked stunning has managed to rack up above 700K likes and views on the social media platform.

The stunner completed her Versace look with classy earrings and nude lipstick. She carried a sexy red coloured clutch to match with her dress. Emily is known for her sexy social media posts and she is one of the most followed models in the industry today. With over 25 million fans following her on Instagram, Emily has made a mark with her modelling and entrepreneurial venture. Her Inamorata brand which is a collection of designer swimwear was founded by the diva in 2017 and its headquarters are based in Irvine, California, United States.

Emily is a heartthrob on Instagram

Emily is bold when it comes to sporting sultry outfits and going nude on social media platforms. Being a supermodel, the diva has donned some of the most unconventional looks and styles in her career. The Inamorata collection owner has made heads turn in almost every outfit she has sported till date.

Born in London, the American model cum actor rose to fame after she featured in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video which grabbed attention in several countries in 2013. Meanwhile, the new Instagram update of the 28-year-old hottie has created much buzz on social media and fans are raving about her post since the time it has been uploaded on her official Instagram page.

Check out some of the hottest, sexiest photos and videos of Emily Ratajkowski here: