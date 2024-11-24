Love Your Enemy First Impression: New Romantic Comedy-drama Wins Heart.

Love Your Enemy's premiere episode won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide. The romantic comedy-drama received positive reviews from viewers after its first episode. The love-hate relationship between the onscreen couple captured the viewers' hearts.

Love Your Enemy, starring Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin, will return with a new episode on Sunday (November 24). Koreans can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Love Your Enemy First Impression

I'm currently enjoying this mid-age drama in #LoveYourEnemy. The Love-Hate relationship between Young and Old Jiwon is hilarious. Jun Jihoon and Jung Yumi have chemistry, and it's good.

The way the past and present versions of our leads mirror each other so perfectly The chemistry between their younger and older selves is exceptional and 'Oh My Love' by John Lennon as the BGM adds even more feels!

#LoveYourEnemy is serving childhood nemesis to lovers' trope plus middle-age romance. I wonder what really happened to them before. And just back in a romcom is good to see.

Finished watching ep1 with Subs and I can say I've enjoyed it much more than I expected. I love love love how seok jiwon's formal (or at least trying to be) yet not too much. I think Hyun Joo has competition for my fave patootie jihoon character.

Ju Ji Hoon as Seok Ji Won for #LoveYourEnemyEp1 His smile? Illegal. His laugh? Healing. His handsomeness? Unmatched. How are we supposed to survive this man?!

If you're looking for romcom drama that has a love-hate / enemy-to-lovers relationship trope then you guys should watch.

Overall pretty good (for me) opener for #LoveYourEnemy. A lot of time was spent with their younger selves, and those young actors really owned the screen. Looking forward to the leads taking over in the next episodes to connect to them better.

Loved the first episode of #LoveYourEnemy. I haven't been excited for a drama in a while so I hope it doesn't disappoint!

Just finished #WhenThePhoneRings and #LoveYourEnemy oh god I had a total blast!! You know that feeling when you've been waiting for the drama forever then the first episode finally kicks in and you totally love it?!