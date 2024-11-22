Love Your Enemy Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 1 will air on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. The premiere will feature the return of Jung Yu Mi to small screens after four years. She will portray physical education teacher Yoon Ji-won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 1:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy preview introduces Ju Ji Hoon as Seok Ji Won, the new chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction. The first episode will feature a reunion between Ji Won and his rival after 18 years. The mini-series will feature the cameo appearance of Moon Sang Min, Bae Hyeon Seong, Jo Jae Yoon, and Im Chul Soo.

"Through the special romance that blossoms amidst a long-standing feud, viewers will see that love and hatred are separated by only a thin line. Please look forward to the enemies-to-lovers chemistry between Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi, who perfectly embody their characters, as well as the passionate performances of the actors who will draw you into the story of the two families that have been enemies for three generations," the producers shared.