Love Your Enemy Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Your Enemy premiered on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Episode 1 introduced actress Jung Yu Mi as Yoon Ji Won, a physical education teacher and member of the Creative Experience department at Dokmok High School. Ju Ji Hoon appeared as Seok Ji Won, executive Director of Seokban Construction and the new chairman of Dokmok High School. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Love Your Enemy, starring Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin, will return with a new episode on Sunday (November 24). The mini-series will feature the beginning of a romantic relationship between Yoon Ji Won and Seok Ji Won. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will make the viewers' hearts race with excitement and nervousness.

"Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won's public bet will mark the beginning of their enemies-to-lovers romance, so please look forward to their future story, which will make viewers' hearts race with nervousness and excitement," the producers shared.

Love Your Enemy Episode 1 Recap

The mini-series's first episode featured the rivalry between two families. It also introduced the male lead as the new chairman of Dokmok High School. When the female lead found out that her rival had become the new chairman, she thought of quitting her job as a physical education teacher. But then, she decided to fight her way out.

Seok Ji Won excitedly joined the school with hopes of meeting his rival again. When she failed to recognize him, he felt disappointed. The male lead did not know that his rival could not see anything clearly without her glasses. Yoon Ji Won lost her contact lenses while washing her face at home in the morning. Her specs broke while training the students at the playground. She felt lost and did not recognize her rival when she met him for the first time after several years.

High School Days

The onscreen couple have been rivals since their school days. They fought for everything, including being the class topper and becoming the class president. Gradually, Seok Ji Won began to develop romantic feelings for Yoon Ji Won. He did not like to see her spend time with another boy. He initiated a bet with her and asked her to date him if he became the class topper. However, the female lead secures the top position.

The viewers can watch another bet in the upcoming episode of this romantic comedy-drama. It will feature the male lead coming with another bet during the Dokmok High School faculty dinner. Watch the mini-series on Sunday (November 24) to see the outcome of this second bet.