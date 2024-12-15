Love Your Enemy Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 8 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 15) at 9:20 pm KST. Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won enjoy a cozy date at Seok Ji Won's apartment. The producers teased a mature charm between the two Ji Wons. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

Here is everything about Love Your Enemy episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Love Your Enemy will air its next episode on tvN on Sunday (December 15) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 8:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy preview shows Seok Ji Won, the chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, enjoying a cozy date with physical education teacher Yoon Ji Won. The promotional stills show a sneak peek of the onscreen couple's heart-fluttering romantic relationship. Seok Ji Won affectionately watches Yoon Ji Won while she sleeps.

The male lead eventually sits beside his girlfriend and pokes her cheeks playfully. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter raises anticipation after they rekindled their romantic relationship. The promotional photos show them shyly smiling as they are seconds away from a kiss.