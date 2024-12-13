Love Your Enemy Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 7 will air on tvN on Saturday (December 14) at 9:20 pm KST. Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won will rekindle their romance in the upcoming chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

How To Watch?

Love Your Enemy will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (December 14) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 7:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy preview shows Seok Ji Won, the chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, being questioned by his father. Meanwhile, Yoon Ji Won goes through an emotional rollercoaster. When the male lead sees his lover sitting alone and crying, he comforts her. She asks him why he likes her even after witnessing the changes in her.

"The you from back then is you, and the you now is also you. You are just Yoon Ji Won, who I loved and love. It doesn't matter if everyone opposes [our relationship]. It just has to be you and me, the two of us. Let's be together forever," he replies.

Watch the Preview Below: