Love Your Enemy Episode 5 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Your Enemy episode 5 aired on tvN on Saturday (December 7) at 9:20 pm KST. Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won started living under one roof with Gong Moon Soo and Yoon Jae Ho. When Cha Ji Hye heard that Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won were staying together, it made her insecure. She decided to come up with a new plan to separate them.

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 4. It featured Yoon Ji Won struggling to fall asleep due to lingering feelings for Seok Ji Won. The male lead suffered from insomnia because of his romantic feelings for the physical education teacher. Still, the two characters clashed over silly things.

Gong Moon Soo and Yoon Jae Ho had fun watching the onscreen couple argue and confront whenever they saw each other. The viewers also had fun seeing Gong Moon Soo and Seok Ji Won try to impress Yoon Jae Ho. While the trainee teacher showed off his cooking skills, the chairman showcased his ability to fix household things.

Blossoming Romance

Love Your Enemy episode 5, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi, brought Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won closer. Although the onscreen couple fought whenever they were together, they began to develop romantic feelings. Seok Ji Won felt jealous when he saw Yoon Ji Won having fun with Gong Moon Soo. He secretly watched his ex-girlfriend. Yoon Ji Won also secretly watched her former lover.

Rumors started spreading among staff members about a love triangle between Seok Ji Won, Yoon Ji Won, and Gong Moon Soo. Although everybody in school was excited to see the outcome of their relationship, Cha Ji Hye felt insecure when she heard Seok Ji Won shift to staff quarters. She did not want the former couple to rekindle their romance.

Cha Ji Hye asked Yoon Ji Won if she could spend time in the staff quarters. The two friends catch up over a drink. Cha Ji Hye used the opportunity to encourage Gong Moon Soo to confess his feelings to Yoon Ji Won. Seok Ji Won quietly watched them and furiously went inside his room.

Change in Feelings

Seok Ji Won saw a secret box of Yoon Ji Won in the store room. Old dating pics in the secret box captured his attention. The photos reminded him of the fateful night. The chairman kept thinking about the day when he went to gift a self-made red scarf to his lover on their birthday. Still, he did not express his feelings to Yoon Ji Won. The former couple continued to clash over silly things until the chairman fell sick.

Yoon Ji Won stayed with Seok Ji Won when he had a fever. She stayed with him all night and checked his temperature. Seok Ji Won kept dreaming about the day when he tried to rekindle his relationship with her in the past. When the chairman opened his eyes, he excitedly held her hand and pulled her towards him. The former couple ended up locking lips. Will they rekindle their relationship?