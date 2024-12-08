Love Your Enemy Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 6 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 8) at 9:20 pm KST. Chairman Seok Ji Won and physical education teacher Yoon Ji Won will clash over silly things. Although the onscreen couple will experience a change in feelings while staying together under one roof, they will ignore those feelings. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 6:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy episode 6 preview shows Seok Ji Won, the new chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, reminding his former lover about their bet on crazy lilac. He hides his feelings from Ji Won while trying to win her back.