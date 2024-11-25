Love Your Enemy Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Your Enemy episode 2 aired on November 24) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter followed Chairman Seok Ji Won and physical education teacher Yoon Ji Won. It featured the hilarious moments between the rivals when they met again after 18 years. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Love Your Enemy episode 2 featured the first day of Chairman Seok Ji Won at Dokmok High School with physical education teacher Yoon Ji Won. The physical education teacher did not feel comfortable around the chairman. She tried to ignore him as much as possible. But it was difficult for her to skip the meetings because of him.

Chairman Seok attended all the staff meetings, which irritated Yoon Ji Won. She wore a fake smile and tried to stay calm during the gatherings. But she could not agree with the chairman when he suggested special classes for the toppers. The physical education teacher lost her cool. She argued with the chairman, who did not back up from his plans.

The Former Couple

Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won dated during their high school days after the male lead lost in the bet. He confessed his love the day the final results came out. After watching the flashback scenes, viewers eagerly wait to see the reason behind their breakup. It could be revealed in the upcoming episode of Love Your Enemy, which will air on Saturday (November 30).

Meanwhile, the second episode of this romantic comedy-drama revealed that Seok Ji Won still has feelings for his rival. He secretly followed Yoon Ji Won when she went out during the staff dinner. The chairman could not believe his ears when he heard about his rival's confession to an old staff member. He confronted the physical education teacher. They argued about it a bit.

The Bet

During the staff dinner, the teachers spoke about the crazy lilac plant. The flowers do not bloom at times. According to the staff members, the students do well in the years when the lilac flowers bloom. Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won argued about the lilac blooming this year. The chairman used the opportunity to start dating the female lead again. The male lead said he would give up on his position as the chairman if the flowers did not bloom. But Yoon Ji Won must go out with him if the lilac blooms. She agreed. Will the lilac bloom this year?

According to the production team, this bet will mark the beginning of a new romantic journey for the onscreen couple. So, the viewers can assume that the flowers will bloom this year and the rivals will start dating again.