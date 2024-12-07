Love Your Enemy Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (December 7) at 9:20 pm KST. Chairman Seok Ji Won will experience an emotional rollercoaster due to his love for Yoon Ji Won. According to the production team, the male lead will suffer from insomnia because of his romantic feelings for the physical education teacher. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 5:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy episode 5 preview shows Seok Ji Won, the new chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, experiencing an emotional rollercoaster. He screams silently in frustration or gets lost in thoughts while thinking about his ex-girlfriend. A promotional still shows him laughing as he struggles to fall asleep at night.