Love Your Enemy Episode 4 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Love Your Enemy episode 4 aired on tvN on Sunday (December 1) at 9:20 pm KST. It followed Seok Ji Won, Yoon Ji Won, and Gong Moon Soo as they unhappily worked together on the chairman's inauguration event. The chapter kept the viewers glued to the screens with fun-filled plot twists.

Love Your Enemy episode 4 revealed a big secret about Seok Ji Won, Yoon Ji Won, and Gong Moon Soo. After watching the cliffhanger of episode 3, the viewers were eagerly waiting to see the beginning of the onscreen couple's romantic journey. But the pool accident turned into a disaster for the chairman, who made a fool of himself. The pool was not deep enough for someone to drown.

Moon Soo surprisingly looked at Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won when they came out of the pond wet. The training teacher confronted the chairman for jumping into the pool without precaution. The male lead hid his embarrassment while admitting to his mistake.

The Inaugural Ceremony

Seok Ji Won informed the authorities of his plans for the inaugural ceremony. He assigned Yoon Ji Won to organize the event with his assistance. Moon Soo volunteered to help her. Together, the trio started working on the grand event. The chairman rejected all the proposals put forward by the female lead. After finalizing the venue and guest list, the chairman inspected the venue with the physical education teacher and the trainee tutor. The mini-series treated the viewers with several hilarious scenes between the onscreen couple.

When Seok Ji Won thought everything was happening according to his plans, he heard shocking news from his mother. His father planned his revenge against Yoon Ji Won's grandfather by inviting him to the inaugural ceremony. The chairman rushed to the staff quarters to stop his father from hurting the former chairman. However, he ended up seeing Moon Soo at Ji Won's house. Although Seok Ji Won wanted to confront his ex-girlfriend and the trainee teacher, he decided not to ask them anything.

A Sweet Revenge

Seok Ji Won took a sweet revenge by messing up the inaugural ceremony organized by his father. He changed the venue at the last moment and arranged a one-day tour for his father's special guests. The chairman invited the media to report the event and make it official. He prepared a lengthy speech to stop his father from taking over the stage. In the process, the male lead helped Yoon Ji Won's grandfather.

The teachers and students enjoyed the event. Yoon Jae Ho happily attended while Seok Kyung Tae furiously walked out of the school. Kyung Tae wanted to kick his son out of the house for the mess he had made. However, Seok Ji Won moved to the staff quarters to stay close to his former lover.

Big Revelations

In episode 4, Love Your Enemy shared a big secret about Seok Ji Won, Yoon Ji Won, and Gong Moon Soo through flashback scenes. The trainee teacher indirectly reminded the female lead about their first meeting while casually chatting with her. She remembered meeting him at the hospital during the worst time of her life. The physical education teacher did well in her studies and secured her dream job. She was happy until an incident turned things upside down for her.

Yoon Ji Won recollected the painful incident that changed her life. When the CEO of the company sexually harassed a colleague, the female lead decided to support the victim and fight for justice. However, the colleague changed her statement and joined the US branch. Yoon Ji Won became the target. She lost her job. The CEO filed a defamation case against her. Soon, she lost both her parents in a car accident. At the funeral, the female lead learned about her father embezzling money from his money and her grandfather's foundation.

Yoon Ji Won ended up in the psychiatry department due to the shocking incidents. The physical education met Moon Soo at the hospital. He was dealing with a mental breakdown and wanted to end his life. When Moon Soo was about to jump from the rooftop, he saw Yoon Ji Won doing the same thing. He tried stopping her and chatted with her for some time. They decided to jump together, but somebody stopped them. Both of them thought they helped each other.

However, the epilogue revealed that Seok Ji Won stopped them from jumping off the rooftop. Although the male lead could not stay in touch with his ex-girlfriend after the unpleasant breakup, he continued observing her from afar. The viewers eagerly wait to watch the next episode of this romantic comedy-drama to see if the onscreen couple takes their relationship to the next level.