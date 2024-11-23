Love Your Enemy Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 2 will air on tvN on Sunday (November 24) at 9:20 pm KST. Chairman Seok Ji Won will make a fool of himself in front of Yoon Ji Won. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the comic acting of Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama will feature the passionate love between a man and a woman. It will premiere on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 2:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy preview shows Seok Ji Won, the new chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, dealing with an embarrassing moment. The second episode will feature a reunion between Ji Won and his rival after 18 years. Moon Sang Min, Bae Hyeon Seong, Jo Jae Yoon, and Im Chul Soo will make guest appearances.

"Through the special romance that blossoms amidst a long-standing feud, viewers will see that love and hatred are separated by only a thin line. Please look forward to the enemies-to-lovers chemistry between Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi, who perfectly embody their characters, as well as the passionate performances of the actors who will draw you into the story of the two families that have been enemies for three generations," the producers shared.

The producers asked the viewers to watch the comic encounter between the onscreen couple in the second episode.

"Although Chairman Seok Ji Won always looks to others as if he couldn't be more flawless, his cute and pitiful charms will explode ceaselessly in this scene. Please look forward to the comic acting unique to Seok Ji Won, who can't think of anything else aside from his first love Yoon Ji Won, with whom he shares a love-hate relationship," they teased.