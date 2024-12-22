Love Your Enemy Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 10 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 22) at 9:20 PM KST. The viewers are curious to know if Seok Ji Won will succeed in proposing to Yoon Ji Won. The producers asked the viewers to tune in to tvN for an answer. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama features passionate love between a man and a woman. It premiered on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 PM KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

Here is everything about Love Your Enemy episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 10:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy episode 10 stills show Seok Ji Won, the chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, failing to propose the physical education teacher, Yoon Ji Won. The promotional photos feature a sneak peek into the tense moments between the onscreen couple.

"In Episode 10, which airs today, you'll see the charm of Seok Ji Won, who isn't deterred by any difficulties that come his way and steadfastly protects Yoon Ji Won while remaining by her side. Will Seok Ji Won be able to succeed in his grand plan to make a surprise proposal? Please join us in tuning in," the production team shared.