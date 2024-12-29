Love Your Enemy Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 29) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will reveal what lies ahead for Yoon Ji Won and Seok Ji Won. The preview teases new challenges for the couple as they begin counting down days for their wedding. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

The romance drama features the passionate love between a man and a woman. It premiered on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

Here is everything about Love Your Enemy episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Love Your Enemy will air its last episode on tvN on Sunday (December 29) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 12:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy episode 12 preview teases trouble for Seok Ji Won, the chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, and physical education teacher, Yoon Ji Won. The couple could deal with unexpected challenges as they gear up for their wedding.

The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the finale to see what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones. Will Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won get their happy ending in the last episode? Watch the mini-series on TV to see how the couple deals with new challenges.