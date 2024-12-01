Love Your Enemy Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Your Enemy episode 3 aired on tvN on Saturday (November 30) at 9:20 pm KST. It took viewers through the teenage years of Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won. The onscreen couple dated for nearly three months before parting ways. This chapter also introduced the antagonist.

The third episode continued to feature the staff dinner, which inspired the onscreen couple to make another interesting bet. But this time, they were not the only ones around. The whole school is waiting to see if the crazy lilac will bloom. Seok Ji Won had many supporters, including the students, who cheered him on.

Yoon Ji Won felt uneasy and uncomfortable. Still, she focused on her job and worked hard. The chapter revealed that the female lead did not get her happiness. She had to run errands and do everything possible out of her responsibilities to please the authorities. Seok Ji Won closely observed her and learned about her struggles. He decided to make her life easy. However, Yoon Ji Won refused to take his help.

Love Your Enemy Episode 3 Recap

Yoon Ji Won was always the scapegoat in school. The vice principal forced her to work harder and gave her extra duties. Recently, she was asked to organize the welcome party for Seok Ji Won. The male lead tried to help Yoon Ji Won by arranging an event management company, but the female lead decided to organize the event herself.

The viewers of this romantic comedy-drama eagerly wait for the mini-series to return with a new episode. They desperately looked forward to watching how the female lead arranged a party for her rival. The preview for Love Your Enemy episode 4 teases trouble ahead for Yoon Ji Won.

The Flashback

The onscreen couple secretly started dating after Seok Ji Won lost to Yoon Ji Won in their first bet. The couple enjoyed spending time while they were in a romantic relationship. But their happiness did not last long. During their three-month-long relationship, the onscreen couple fought at times. Things changed after the female lead saw her boyfriend accepting chocolates from a fresher who confessed her love.

Yoon Ji Won furiously asked Seok Ji Won not to call her again. The male lead's grandfather fell sick that faithful night. The young boy accompanied his grandfather to the hospital. When he got inside the ambulance, his phone fell from his pocket and broke. Days passed. Yoon Ji Won patiently waited for Seok Ji Won to contact her.

The female lead tried contacting her boyfriend several times. As Yoon Ji Won was waiting for a call from her lover, she fell sick. Cha Ji Hye took care of her best friend. She had a secret crush on Seok Ji Won. When she heard about the onscreen couple from Yoon Ji Won, she felt uneasy. Ji Hye decided to separate the onscreen couple. She deleted the message Seok Ji Won sent to Yoon Ji Won. Ji Hye also erased the call history.

Yoon Ji Won and Seok Ji Won still have no clue about the reason for their separation.