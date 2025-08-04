Love, Take Two to Premiere on Monday; Episode 1 Preview, Spoilers

Love, Take Two will premiere on tvN on Monday (August 4) at 8:50 PM KST. Episode 1 introduced viewers to Yum Jung Ah as Lee Ji An, a single mother. Choi Yoon Ji will appear as her daughter Lee Hyo Ri, a medical student. According to the production team, the mini-series will focus on the emotional journey of a mother and her daughter.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Love, Take Two tells the story of a single mother whose life changed unexpectedly after she met her first love. The mini-series stars Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Sun Young, and Yang Kyung Won. Screenwriter Seong Woo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it.

Here is everything about Love, Take Two episode 1, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills teased trouble for Lee Ji An. A photo shows her attending an urgent call from the construction site. Another picture focuses on Lee Hyo Ri as she storms out of the hospital, tossing her white coat. An image then captures the anxiety of Ji An when she finds out that her daughter is missing. The promotional photos then introduce viewers to Ji Ah's first love, Ryu Jeong Seok, and his son Ryu Bo Hyeon.

"In tonight's premiere, Ji An's pride and joy—her daughter Hyo Ri—becomes entangled in the most pivotal incident of her life. As Ji An searches for her in Chunghae, she's met with shocking news. We invite viewers to witness the beginning of a story that will completely upend their lives, told through a deeply relatable and emotional mother-daughter journey," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love, Take Two Episode 1: