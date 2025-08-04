The Defects Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Defects episode 5 will air on ENA on Monday (August 4) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will keep the viewers on the edge with unexpected plot twists. Kim Se Hee will meet Kwon Kang Man's father, Seok Su, to execute her next plan. Meanwhile, So Mi, Ju An, and Seok Su visit the church run by Yoon Se Hoon, Ju An's adoptive father. They aim at rescuing Ah Hyun.

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode of this action thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Defects Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The Defects is an ongoing action thriller drama starring Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Choi Young Joon, Kim Jin Young, Lee Na-Eun, Oh Seung-Jun, Ahn Ji Ho, and Kang Ji-Yong. It premiered on ENA on Monday (July 21). Screenwriter An So-Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Oh Ki-Hwan directed it. The K-drama revolves around the lives of children who were abandoned by their adoptive parents. It focuses on their fight for survival.

The Defects Episode 5 Preview

The newly released stills tease an unethical move by Kim Se Hee during her meeting with Seok Su. According to the production team, viewers can expect to see the brutal and true nature of Se Hee in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Ju An, Seok Su, and So Mi at the church run by Ju An's adoptive father. Although they visit the church in hopes of rescuing Ah Hyun, there seems to be a hidden mission.