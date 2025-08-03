Beyond the Bar First Impression, Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 2 will air on JTBC on Sunday (August 3) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Yoon Seok Hoon as he proves his worth in the courtroom during a difficult trial. The newly released stills show him capturing the attention of everyone in the courtroom, including the litigation team members Kang Hyo Min and Lee Jin Woo, with his powerful presence and determined expression.

People in Korea can watch the second episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about the Beyond the Bar episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 2:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

First Impression

Beyond the Bar is EXACTLY what I needed after trigger they don't make law centred k-dramas like this anymore.

Beyond the Bar being a better law kdrama than law and the city is deeply hilarious. who would've thought.

Just finished watching the ep 1 of Beyond the Bar & my wish for Kim Hye Yoon to be in a Legal drama as a fierce & smart lawyer increased more, pls universe make it happen.