K-World Dream Awards 2025: Presenters, Performers, and Everything to Know

K-World Dream Awards 2025 is almost here with a new set of presenters, performers, nominees, and winners. K-pop fans and K-drama lovers are eagerly waiting for the glamorous event, which will take place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday (August 21).

Ahead of the event, the organizers shared some exciting details about the show, including the lineup of presenters and performers. Byeon Woo Seok will present an award at the star-studded ceremony. K-pop bands, including Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, and IVE, are gearing up to set the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on fire in August.

Here is everything to know about the K-World Dream Awards 2025, including the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, nominees, and streaming details.

Where and When is the K-World Dream Awards 2025?

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday (August 21).

Who is Performing?

The star-studded lineup of performers consists of FIFTY FIFTY, tripleS, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, KickFlip, ILLIT, AHOF, Park Ji Hyun, Park Seo Jin, LUCY, Xdinary Heroes, QWER, Dragon Pony, BTOB, TXT, CRAVITY, NEWBEAT, Kang Daniel, Paul Kim, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and YOUNG POSSE.

Who is Presenting?

Byeon Woo Seok will present an award at the glamorous event. The organizing committee shared the news through an official statement. But the organizers have not revealed the names of their presenters. The presenters' lineup will be announced in the coming days.

Who are Nominated?

The award show, which was launched in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year. The nomination list is not released. The list includes Grand Prize (Daesang), Main Prize (Bonsang), Rookie Award, Popularity Award, Genre Awards, Best OST Award, Music Video Award, Music Producer Awards, and Special Hallyu Awards.

The winners of the popularity awards, such as male group, female group, male solo, and female solo, are selected through fan votes.