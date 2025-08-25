Love, Take Two Episode 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love, Take Two episode 7 will air on tvN on Monday (August 25) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Lee Ji An, Ryu Jeong Seok, Lee Yeo Jeong, Lee Hyo Ri, and Ryu Bo Hyeon. While Ji An, Jeong Seok, and Yeo Jeong get entangled in a love triangle, Hyo Ri and Bo Hyeon enjoy an intimate late-night encounter.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Love, Take Two tells the story of a single mother whose life was unexpectedly changed after meeting her first love. The mini-series stars Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Sun Young, and Yang Kyung Won. Screenwriter Seong Woo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Love, Take Two episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Ji An anxiously waiting for Jeong Seok in the restaurant in Cheonghae that she recently opened with her best friend Kim Sun Young. Ji An leaves her guests and steps out of the restaurant while waiting for her former lover. The photos hint at the budding romance between Ji An and Jeong Seok.

However, the mood suddenly changes with the arrival of Jeong Seok's ex-wife Lee Yeo Jeong. She uninvitedly visits the restaurant, and her presence makes Ji An and Jeong Seok uncomfortable. While the couple tries to hide their discomfort, Yeo Jeong steps forward and greets them with a confident handshake and a composed smile.

Meanwhile, Hyo Ri and Bo Hyeon will enjoy an intimate late-night encounter. An image features them sitting together in the dark forest, sharing a tender gaze with each other.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love, Take Two Episode 7: