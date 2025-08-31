Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025: What We Know So Far

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) will be back with a new set of hosts, presenters, performers, nominees, and winners in December. The star-studded ceremony will be held as part of the 10th celebration, which will take place in Taiwan as a two-day event.

Ahead of the award show, the organizing committee shared some details about the event, including the date, venue, hosts, and performers. The star-studded lineup of celebrities confirmed to attend the event includes When Life Gives You Tangerines stars IU and Park Bo Gum, Love Scout actor Lee Jun Hyuk, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty actress Lim Yoona.

Here is everything to know about the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025, including the date, venue, lineup, nominees, and streaming details.

Who is Hosting?

IVE member Jang Won Young and 2PM member Lee Junho will host the annual award ceremony. Won Young, who won the Queen of AAA award last year, will return as a host for the fifth consecutive year. Junho, who bagged the Actor of the Year award in 2022 AAA and 2023 AAA, will be hosting the show for the first time.

Who is Attending the Glam Event?

The list of attendees for this year include IU, Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Jun Young, Lee Junho, Lim Yoona, Cha Joo Young, Hyeri, Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, Choi Dae Hoon, ATEEZ, MEOVV, TWS, and CRAVITY.

When are the Winners Announced?

The 10th annual award ceremony will be held on Saturday (December 6).

Where Does the Award Ceremony Take Place?

The awards will be handed out at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

Who is Nominated?

The nomination category includes Grand Prize (Daesang), Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, Asia Celebrity, Best Artist Award, Best Icon Award, Best OST Award, Fabulous Award, Focus Award, New Wave Award, Best Actor Award, Best Creator Award, Best Emotive Award, Best Musician Award, Best Producer Award, Best Music Video Award, Best Pop Artist Award, and Best Couple Award.