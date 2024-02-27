Love Song for Illusion Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Song for Illusion's ending will feature the showdown between two alter egos. Episode 16 will air on KBS2 on Tuesday (February 27) at 10:10 pm KST. It stars Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji, Hwang Hee, and Ji Woo. The mini-series is based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name. People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on various online platforms, such as Wavve.

K-drama fans in other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

The historical fantasy romance drama premiered on Tuesday (January 2). It revolves around the romantic relationship between a woman with a dark past and a man with conflicting personalities. Screenwriter Yoon Kyung Ah prepared the script for this K-drama. Director Lee Jung Seop directed the mini-series.

Here is everything about Love Song for Illusion episode 16, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here is the International Air Timings of Love Song for Illusion episode 16:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 11:40 pm

New Zealand - 2:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:10 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for the finale shows breaking moments between Sajo Hyun, Ak Hee, and Yeon Wol. The images tease a showdown between Yeon Wol and Ak Hee. According to the producers, the drama will showcase the conclusion of the grand narrative that encompasses the past episodes.

"In today's final episode, we will showcase the conclusion of the grand narrative that encompasses the past episodes, and we will simultaneously satisfy viewers with endless twists and development with no room for rest," the production team shared.